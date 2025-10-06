From Dior by Jonathan Anderson's hats to Alexander McQueen's distressed corsetry, pirate-inspired style has dropped its anchor in the Spring 2026 circuit. On October 6, the Paris Fashion Week trend reached our shores, by way of Katie Holmes's latest street style look.

Though Holmes's Fashion Month run ended during New York Fashion Week, she's clearly keeping tabs on the runway from afar. Her latest stroll through NYC's West Village looked straight from a Spring 2026 show, starting with a white button-down blouse. She layered it underneath a fuzzy, butter yellow sweater, only letting its pleated collar peek out. Her drawstring pants—purple with lavender pinstripes—were pirate-core to the max. Even their cinched hems mimicked the ruffles of her shirt's collar.

Katie Holmes looked straight from a Spring 2026 show in pirate-ish pants. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Designed for the high seas or not, Holmes's set would've been incomplete without ballet flats, which appeared to be her Mansur Gavriel pair. She could've gone with the brand's tomato red slip-ons—to match her Métier bag—but the black colorway felt more piratical. Her Métier Private Eye tote, on the other hand, was crimson-colored.

The final piece in Holmes's maritime puzzle? A green bandana. She tied the wrap atop the crown of her head, Zoë Kravitz-style. (The Caught Stealing star wore them constantly over the summer, mostly around her Brooklyn neighborhood with four-figure The Row bags.) Holmes also popped on black cat-eye sunglasses, for the finishing Kravitz-inspired touch.

If pirate-core caught your eye this runway season, don't wait until spring to take part in the craze. Say "ahoy" to pinstripe pants, buckled boots, or even a statement hat sooner rather than later. It's what Katie Holmes would want you to do.

Shop Pirate-y Picks Inspired by Katie Holmes

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors