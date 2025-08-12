Zoë Kravitz Is Bringing Back the Bandana
I’ve been waiting all year for this exact moment.
Zoë Kravitz is taking the scarf trend and putting her cool girl spin on it. On Aug. 11, the actress was spotted in New York City as she left the Bowery Hotel to do press for her upcoming movie, Caught Stealing. Dressed in a cropped vest and striped pants, Kravitz was already making the case for remixing the work-wear pieces in your closet to fit your personal style. Then, she added a scarf to her hair and immediately took the number one spot as my hairstyle inspiration for the week.
Kravitz’s hair seemed to be styled in a look that she’s worn before, colloquially referred to as pick-and-drop braids, where a small section of her natural hair is braided and wavy extensions are added throughout each of them to almost give the illusion of a sew-in. Instead of using a traditional scrunchie to keep her hair out of her face, Kravitz used a bandana in its place, a fun take on the scarf trend that’s currently taking over the fashion world. She finished the look with a pair of silver sunglasses and a choker, skin-like makeup, and a simple, clear manicure.
Summer 2025 has been all about maximalist hair, proven once more by the trends coming out of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Oversized scrunchies, bows, and even colorful, floor-length braids have been spotted on street-style aficionados, and if Kravitz has anything to say about it, it looks like this trend isn’t going anywhere any time soon.
I have become a fan of the oversized hair accessory myself, and I’ve slowly been collecting everything from jumbo scrunchies to bandanas and scarves to upgrade my look with a maximalist accessory. If you want to up your hair game ahead of fall, keep reading for my favorite products.
MC's beauty director, Hannah Baxter, loves her Hermès scarf to add a pop of color to her ponytails and braids.
This oversized hair pin from David Mallett is a painfully cool addition to any updo.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.