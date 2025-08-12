Zoë Kravitz is taking the scarf trend and putting her cool girl spin on it. On Aug. 11, the actress was spotted in New York City as she left the Bowery Hotel to do press for her upcoming movie, Caught Stealing. Dressed in a cropped vest and striped pants, Kravitz was already making the case for remixing the work-wear pieces in your closet to fit your personal style. Then, she added a scarf to her hair and immediately took the number one spot as my hairstyle inspiration for the week.

Kravitz’s hair seemed to be styled in a look that she’s worn before, colloquially referred to as pick-and-drop braids, where a small section of her natural hair is braided and wavy extensions are added throughout each of them to almost give the illusion of a sew-in. Instead of using a traditional scrunchie to keep her hair out of her face, Kravitz used a bandana in its place, a fun take on the scarf trend that’s currently taking over the fashion world. She finished the look with a pair of silver sunglasses and a choker, skin-like makeup, and a simple, clear manicure.

Zoe Kravitz is seen in East Village on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Summer 2025 has been all about maximalist hair, proven once more by the trends coming out of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Oversized scrunchies, bows, and even colorful, floor-length braids have been spotted on street-style aficionados, and if Kravitz has anything to say about it, it looks like this trend isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

I have become a fan of the oversized hair accessory myself, and I’ve slowly been collecting everything from jumbo scrunchies to bandanas and scarves to upgrade my look with a maximalist accessory. If you want to up your hair game ahead of fall, keep reading for my favorite products.

