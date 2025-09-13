Katie Holmes Swaps Wide-Leg Jeans for a Floor-Length Satin Gown and Bright Red Ballet Flats

Katie Holmes is a regular staple at New York Fashion Week, and 2025 is no exception. On Sept. 9, she caught everyone's attention with a messy fishtail braid, wide-leg jeans, and the ultimate fall jacket at a Veronica Beard party. On Sept. 12, the Dawson's Creek icon decided to switch up her style with a jaw-dropping red gown for Fforme's Spring/Summer '26 show, paired with matching ballet flats.

To attend Fforme's NYFW show, Holmes—who is styled by Brie Welch—wore the label's bright red Mila Bias Cut Long Sleeve Dress, which retails for $1,895. The stunning gown, created from hammered satin, features a high-neck, long sleeves, and a curved drop-waist.

The actress and director completed the outfit with a matching sleeveless duster coat and a pair of bright red ballet flats.

Katie Holmes at Fforme's Spring/Summer '26 show at New York Fashion Week. (Image credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for FFORME)

Throughout 2025's summer months, Holmes has shown her attachment to wearing sleek ballet flats all over the city. The Pieces of April star appears to favor Mansur Gavriel's black glove flats, which she's worn with everything from sweatpants to denim. As a result, Holmes's bright red ballet flats make quite the statement as she heads into fall.

Katie Holmes wearing Fforme's Mila Bias Cut Long Sleeve Dress. (Image credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for FFORME)

Holmes's monochromatic dressing at Ffrome's New York Fashion Week show is sure to inspire a plethora of fall outfits. It's also clear that ballet flats still work with any outfit, even though summer is over.

Shop Katie Holmes's Monochromatic Style