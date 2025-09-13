Katie Holmes Swaps Wide-Leg Jeans for a Floor-Length Satin Gown and Bright Red Ballet Flats
A sleeveless duster coat completed the monochromatic outfit.
Katie Holmes is a regular staple at New York Fashion Week, and 2025 is no exception. On Sept. 9, she caught everyone's attention with a messy fishtail braid, wide-leg jeans, and the ultimate fall jacket at a Veronica Beard party. On Sept. 12, the Dawson's Creek icon decided to switch up her style with a jaw-dropping red gown for Fforme's Spring/Summer '26 show, paired with matching ballet flats.
To attend Fforme's NYFW show, Holmes—who is styled by Brie Welch—wore the label's bright red Mila Bias Cut Long Sleeve Dress, which retails for $1,895. The stunning gown, created from hammered satin, features a high-neck, long sleeves, and a curved drop-waist.
The actress and director completed the outfit with a matching sleeveless duster coat and a pair of bright red ballet flats.
Throughout 2025's summer months, Holmes has shown her attachment to wearing sleek ballet flats all over the city. The Pieces of April star appears to favor Mansur Gavriel's black glove flats, which she's worn with everything from sweatpants to denim. As a result, Holmes's bright red ballet flats make quite the statement as she heads into fall.
Holmes's monochromatic dressing at Ffrome's New York Fashion Week show is sure to inspire a plethora of fall outfits. It's also clear that ballet flats still work with any outfit, even though summer is over.
Shop Katie Holmes's Monochromatic Style
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.