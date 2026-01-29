Kendall Jenner Endorses 2026's Tiger Print Trend in Fresh-Off-the-Runway Chanel

Kendall Jenner's had her eyes on Matthieu Blazy's Chanel since the beginning. She scored a front-row seat to his runway debut last October, and has been wearing his designs ever since. On January 28, Jenner gave us her third—and most statement-making—Chanel by Blazy look on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Days after her first-ever Super Bowl commercial dropped, Jenner ended her five-year late-night hiatus inside New York City's 30 Rock. She chatted all things "Kardashian curse," her 30th birthday party, and Super Bowl LX. (She even placed a bet on the New England Patriots.) More importantly, though, she became the latest celebrity to endorse the tiger-print trend.

Stylist Dani Michelle sourced her knee-length dress from Chanel's Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 line. Look 48: a public transit-proof shift featuring oversize, circular beads arranged in tiger-print formation and a fringed high-neck collar and knee-grazing hem.

Kendall Jenner was all smiles on The Tonight Show dressed in Chanel's take on the tiger-print trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All of Jenner's accessories hailed from Chanel's shelves, too, from the all-black, cap-toe slingback heels to the gold stud earrings. The supermodel went purse-less during the actual interview, but was photographed in a parking garage carrying Blazy's new Chanel Clutch.

Now, she just needs a spot in Blazy's next runway show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The $3,975 double-strap shoulder style evokes the nostalgic charm of classic Chanel Flap Bags, except with smaller interlocked Cs atop the magnet closure. As of right now, the luxury house offers it in butter yellow or navy blue bordering on black; Jenner chose the latter. (On the runway, the tiger-print dress was styled with a matching top-flap bag.)

See Jenner's dress—and its original tiger-print bag—on the month-old catwalk. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Jenner's Métiers d'Art pick was one of many animal references in the 81-piece collection. (There were also python, zebra, and leopard.) Tiger print has emerged as the leading trending pattern for 2026, seen on the spring runways of brands ranging from Otté and Chopova Lowena to Gucci and Alaïa. It's also already gotten the fashion girl endorsement: Rihanna wore blink-and-you'll-miss-them Alaïa stilettos on January 18, striped in muted orange and black, followed by a fur full tiger-striped coat, also courtesy of Alaïa, the next day.

Should other style muses feel inspired, shop our tiger-centric selects below.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors