Rihanna Accessorizes Her Denim-on-Denim Outfit With 2026's Tiger-Print Trend
The Canadian tuxedo never looked better.
Rihanna has had a busy few days in New York City. For instance, she approved the 2016 revival trend in a nostalgic slip dress at partner A$AP Rocky's album release party, and also resurrected 2025's rugby shirt trend. Having paired an $18,000 Prada fur coat with a track jacket for the perfect high-low combo, Rihanna next tackled denim-on-denim and 2026's burgeoning animal-print trend.
It's safe to say that tiger-print really is taking over from leopard in 2026, with Rihanna debuting a pair of pointed-toe pumps in the distinctive animal-print. Although it's unclear where Rihanna's heels are from, they look a lot like Alaïa's Dorsay 110 Tiger-Print Calf Hair Pumps, which retail for $1,850.
The "Diamonds" singer wore a pair of straight leg jeans, cuffed at the hem, and a zip-up bomber jacket, also denim. Basically, if you needed proof that the controversial denim-on-denim trend—also known as a Canadian tuxedo—will be making an appearance in 2026, you have it. An oversize cream scarf and a pair of large sunglasses completed the Fenty founder's outfit.
Basically, Rihanna's latest outfit confirms two truths: tiger-print has officially arrived and the Canadian tuxedo never left.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Rihanna
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.