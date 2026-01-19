Rihanna has had a busy few days in New York City. For instance, she approved the 2016 revival trend in a nostalgic slip dress at partner A$AP Rocky's album release party, and also resurrected 2025's rugby shirt trend. Having paired an $18,000 Prada fur coat with a track jacket for the perfect high-low combo, Rihanna next tackled denim-on-denim and 2026's burgeoning animal-print trend.

It's safe to say that tiger-print really is taking over from leopard in 2026, with Rihanna debuting a pair of pointed-toe pumps in the distinctive animal-print. Although it's unclear where Rihanna's heels are from, they look a lot like Alaïa's Dorsay 110 Tiger-Print Calf Hair Pumps, which retail for $1,850.

The "Diamonds" singer wore a pair of straight leg jeans, cuffed at the hem, and a zip-up bomber jacket, also denim. Basically, if you needed proof that the controversial denim-on-denim trend—also known as a Canadian tuxedo—will be making an appearance in 2026, you have it. An oversize cream scarf and a pair of large sunglasses completed the Fenty founder's outfit.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna in New York City on January 18, 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images/DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Alaïa Pony Hair D’orsay Pumps 90 $1,650 at Harrods

Basically, Rihanna's latest outfit confirms two truths: tiger-print has officially arrived and the Canadian tuxedo never left.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Rihanna

