Keri Russell's Take On the Capri Pants Trend Is So Unlike Her 'The Diplomat' Character
Don't expect these in Season 3.
By now, you'd think Keri Russell had stretched the color black thin. She barely wears any other shade, and yet, her style feels fresh. On October 15, her singular color story continued with an unexpected take on the capri pant trend.
Just 24 hours after the U.K. premiere of The Diplomat Season 3, Russell—and stylist Frank Fleming—took her press tour to New York City. Paparazzi captured her latest look outside The Whitby Hotel. This time, she took creative liberties with her character's bureaucratic style. See: her knee-length capris.
Kate Wyler, the United States ambassador she plays, rarely branches out from wide-leg trousers. But offscreen, Russell went in an opposite direction with capris even shorter than your average pair. (Stars like Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner prefer calf-length versions.) In fact, they even bordered on Bermuda shorts. Russell paired them with a matching tunic top, which landed far beyond her waistline. Rolled-up sleeves complemented its asymmetrical neckline.
Perhaps Russell's most anti-Kate pick? Stilettos. She popped on the pointiest slingback pumps from Saint Laurent. They were mostly patent black, apart from neon pink trim lining the inside sole. This accent was impossible to miss as she walked.
True to her character's form, Russell kept her accessories to a minimum. A black leather kiss-lock clutch barely peeked out from under her arm. Tinted Ray-Ban shades replaced her everyday glasses, which she occasionally wears on red carpets. Even her ears were earring-less. But that's Russell. She commits to the character, time and time again.
Judging by her attitude toward skirts, I doubt we'll ever see Russell's on-screen alter-ego in capri pants. As long as Russell herself promises to keep up the style streak, fans will be more than happy.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.