The tale of a girl and her best ballet flats is a love story for the ages. The classic shoe style has remained the hardest-working item in everyone's closet for millenniums—going all the way back to the Renaissance period. Today, this simple footwear style tops the list as fashion's most functional, beloved by everyone from A-listers to soccer moms.

Angelina Jolie—one of the A-est listers there is—has one specific pair that's near and dear to her heart (and always on her feet). She's been wearing the same pair of Saint Laurent Mami Flats for years—undoubtedly getting her money's worth of the $850 shoe.

The Saint Laurent flats in question are a nondescript ballet style, which feature no identifying factors save for their luxe velvet outer. These beauties are as simple as they come—and, as such, go with virtually everything. Even so, Jolie has a favorite outfit combination she returns to again and again.

Angelina Jolie styles Saint Laurent's Mami Flats with a classic camel coat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jan. 14, the Maria actor debuted yet another take on her go-to 'fit—starring her favorite YSL shoes. She wore a black midi dress layered under a double-breasted camel top coat. Her final touch was a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, which gave her look a feeling of old world elegance.

This ensemble has become something of a calling card for Jolie, who's worn endless variations over the years. At the 2024 Torino Film Festival, for example, she styled the same Saint Laurent ballet flats with black separates and a similar coat. Throughout the rest of her Maria press tour, the actor continued this formula by wearing several khaki trench coats styled with all-black looks underneath.

Jolie attends the 42nd Torino Film Festival wearing Saint Laurent flats and a tan car coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Take it from her: a camel coat and simple black ballet flats are two purchases you'll never regret.

Shop Ballet Flats and Coats Inspired By Angelina Jolie

