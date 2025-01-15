Angelina Jolie Elevates History's Most Beloved Shoe Trend, in $850 Saint Laurent Ballet Flats and a Camel Coat

Reprising her favorite outfit, yet again.

Angelina Jolie attending the UK Gala screening of Marvel Studios&#039; &quot;Eternals&quot; at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 in London, England
The tale of a girl and her best ballet flats is a love story for the ages. The classic shoe style has remained the hardest-working item in everyone's closet for millenniums—going all the way back to the Renaissance period. Today, this simple footwear style tops the list as fashion's most functional, beloved by everyone from A-listers to soccer moms.

Angelina Jolie—one of the A-est listers there is—has one specific pair that's near and dear to her heart (and always on her feet). She's been wearing the same pair of Saint Laurent Mami Flats for years—undoubtedly getting her money's worth of the $850 shoe.

The Saint Laurent flats in question are a nondescript ballet style, which feature no identifying factors save for their luxe velvet outer. These beauties are as simple as they come—and, as such, go with virtually everything. Even so, Jolie has a favorite outfit combination she returns to again and again.

Angelina Jolie was seen grocery shopping with her children, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, at Lazy Acres. The trio kept it casual while picking up essentials during their outing on 1/14 wearing a camel coat and saint laurent ballet flats

Angelina Jolie styles Saint Laurent's Mami Flats with a classic camel coat.

On Jan. 14, the Maria actor debuted yet another take on her go-to 'fit—starring her favorite YSL shoes. She wore a black midi dress layered under a double-breasted camel top coat. Her final touch was a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, which gave her look a feeling of old world elegance.

Mami Flat
Saint Laurent Mami Flat

This ensemble has become something of a calling card for Jolie, who's worn endless variations over the years. At the 2024 Torino Film Festival, for example, she styled the same Saint Laurent ballet flats with black separates and a similar coat. Throughout the rest of her Maria press tour, the actor continued this formula by wearing several khaki trench coats styled with all-black looks underneath.

Angelina Jolie attends the 42nd Torino Film Festival 2024 - Day 3 on November 24, 2024 in Turin, Italy.

Jolie attends the 42nd Torino Film Festival wearing Saint Laurent flats and a tan car coat.

Take it from her: a camel coat and simple black ballet flats are two purchases you'll never regret.

