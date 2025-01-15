Angelina Jolie Elevates History's Most Beloved Shoe Trend, in $850 Saint Laurent Ballet Flats and a Camel Coat
Reprising her favorite outfit, yet again.
The tale of a girl and her best ballet flats is a love story for the ages. The classic shoe style has remained the hardest-working item in everyone's closet for millenniums—going all the way back to the Renaissance period. Today, this simple footwear style tops the list as fashion's most functional, beloved by everyone from A-listers to soccer moms.
Angelina Jolie—one of the A-est listers there is—has one specific pair that's near and dear to her heart (and always on her feet). She's been wearing the same pair of Saint Laurent Mami Flats for years—undoubtedly getting her money's worth of the $850 shoe.
The Saint Laurent flats in question are a nondescript ballet style, which feature no identifying factors save for their luxe velvet outer. These beauties are as simple as they come—and, as such, go with virtually everything. Even so, Jolie has a favorite outfit combination she returns to again and again.
On Jan. 14, the Maria actor debuted yet another take on her go-to 'fit—starring her favorite YSL shoes. She wore a black midi dress layered under a double-breasted camel top coat. Her final touch was a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, which gave her look a feeling of old world elegance.
This ensemble has become something of a calling card for Jolie, who's worn endless variations over the years. At the 2024 Torino Film Festival, for example, she styled the same Saint Laurent ballet flats with black separates and a similar coat. Throughout the rest of her Maria press tour, the actor continued this formula by wearing several khaki trench coats styled with all-black looks underneath.
Take it from her: a camel coat and simple black ballet flats are two purchases you'll never regret.
Shop Ballet Flats and Coats Inspired By Angelina Jolie
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
