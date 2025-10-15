I know what Keri Russell's The Diplomat character would wear to the Season 3 premiere (if she wasn't fictional): the actor's exact red carpet look on October 14, down to the wide-leg trousers.

Binge-watching both seasons in under a week gave me a unique understanding of Kate Wyler's on-screen style. Dresses and skirts are mostly off-limits for the ambassador, only to be worn at galas with black-tie dress codes. Kate prefers menswear-inspired suits—in neutral shades, of course—while patching up the United Kingdom's relationship with the United States.

For the Season 3 premiere, it seems Russell (and stylist Frank Fleming) went straight to her character's costume rack for pleated trousers. Her gray pair checked every box on the ambassador's list, starting with a high-rise waist and elongated hems. One added bonus? They're super on trend. Spring 2026 shows from Nina Ricci, Tibi, Victoria Beckham, and Jil Sander presented similar styles last month. Russell skipped every fashion week destination, but clearly, she watched the runways from afar.

Keri Russell arrived in classic Kate Wyler dress, including pleated work pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russell's pants weren't the only piece ahead of the Spring 2026 curve. Her leather jacket—a black bomber with a popped collar—also picked up steam during Fashion Month. Lapels stood tall on Magda Butrym, Zimmermann, and Balenciaga's runways. (Before long, the street style scene outside the shows followed suit.)

The Emmy nominee's ribbed tank top dressed down her oversize jacket. Rolling up each sleeve added to the "I just threw this on" aura. Kate Wyler would replicate it, but never in the workplace. (She'd save it for an after-hours drink with husband Hal Wyler in a British pub.) To finish, Russell accessorized with minimal jewelry, as she always does. (Her necklace-free 2025 Emmys look is proof.) Diamond dagger earrings and statement glasses completed her step-and-repeat selects.

A moment for her work-ready eyewear. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If she wished, Russell could access any Spring 2026 show months before it hits shelves. She sourced her signature styles instead, each with a Diplomat-ish flair. In fact, she's worn the top-half of her set before.

On Oct. 6, Russell attended The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the same U-neck tank and leather bomber. Her collar was popped and her were sleeves rolled, once again. Even her fashion glasses made the cut. The only difference? Russell swapped the wide-leg trouser trend for an anti-Kate pencil skirt.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last week, she debuted her leather jacket on live television. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No doubt, Russell could pull off a fresh-from-the-runway 'fit with ease. I, for one, am glad she went the relaxed route. Her look—from the leather jacket to the trousers—couldn't be easier to copy.