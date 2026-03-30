After back-to-back red carpet events for Super Mario Galaxy, Anya Taylor-Joy (aka Princess Peach) traded animated Mario Kart courses for the real deal: the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Suzuka City, Japan. On March 29, a vintage leather look from Jean Paul Gaultier took the lead in Taylor-Joy's spring style, leaving Princess Peach-inspired method dresses in the dust.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton granted Taylor-Joy and her Super Mario co-stars all-access passes to the paddocks ahed of this weekend's Suzuka Circuit showdown. The Queen's Gambit actor wore Ferrari hues including a zip-up, corset vest with red-and-yellow color blocking. The sleeveless style originally turned heads on JPG's Spring 1991 runway, with neon blue boning and crimson-colored, balconette piping atop the bust. Mustard yellow paneling around the waist added dimension against Taylor-Joy's perforated black leather base.

Anya Taylor-Joy looked right at home in head-to-toe leather at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The corset's curved hems—plus each side's cascading cut-outs—revealed just how low-waisted her matching leather pants were. To finish, Frame's slightly flared hems showcased Ferrari-red stilettos sourced by stylist Ryan Hastings. Tiffany & Co. earrings and slim Jimmy Fairly glasses were Taylor-Joy's only accessories, unless her paddock pass counts.

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A moment for the side profile of her vintage leather look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor-Joy isn't an F1 WAG—she's married to part-musician, part-actor Malcom McRae of the band more*. But being an F1 Grand Prix regular helps her blend in with the fashion girl-filled crowd. She made her F1 debut in Monaco two Mays ago, where she rooted for Hamilton in a cropped, two-tone leather jacket from Jean Paul Gaultier. Maison Margiela's Tabi Penny Loafers embraced Hamilton's team colors at the time (Mercedes black), while endorsing a divisive ugly shoe trend.

Taylor-Joy's first Grand Prix in 2024 proved she's one to watch on the paddock. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maison Margiela Tabi Leather Loafers $1,220 at Farfetch

At the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix in Aug. 2025, Taylor-Joy returned to the paddock in the hair scarf trend, tied around her pigtail braids. Her pleated, lime green wrap was the most vibrant piece in her summery set, alongside a beige lace-trimmed shawl, white shorts, and a Farm Rio scarf bag. That said, Taylor-Joy's 2025 F1 outfit would've looked just as stylish at a post-race Euro-summer soirée.

Last August, Taylor-Joy went the Euro-summer route in the hair scarf trend for F1. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like Alexandra Leclerc, Taylor-Joy's F1 fashion is evolving one Grand Prix at a time. Following last summer's segue into Euro-summer style, she's now reviving the F1 fabric of choice for Beyoncé, Cynthia Erivo, Naomi Campbell, and even Kendall Jenner in Las Vegas.

The next two Grand Prixs were cancelled, giving Taylor-Joy plenty of time to source her next paddock-proof set before the Miami race on May 1. She attended not one, but two races last year, after all.