Louis Vuitton has officially unveiled its first-ever makeup collection, La Beauté Louis Vuitton. Back in March, the fashion house teased the news at Paris Fashion Week F/W '25, revealing that famed makeup artist and entrepreneur, Dame Pat McGrath, would join the brand as Creative Director to create 55 lipsticks, ten lip balms, and eight eyeshadow palettes that would become available by the fall.

"Working backstage for over 20 years at Louis Vuitton fashion shows, I am thrilled to now play such a key role in the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, which is the result of extraordinary [craftsmanship], creativity and innovation,” McGrath previously said in a press release. “The beauty universe is about so much more than just product, and what we are creating here will unlock a new level in luxury beauty.”

La Beauté’s lipstick will be available in 55 shades split between 27 creamy finishes and 28 matte options. The expansive shade range is a subtle nod to the fact that Louis Vuitton’s initials, LV, also mean 55 in Roman numerals. Per a press release, each shade was “uniquely crafted” by McGrath, whose goal was for them all to be universally-flattering and fitting for all skin tones and occasions.

La Beauté Louis Vuitton's LV Rouge lipsticks and LV Baume lip balms. (Image credit: La Beauté Louis Vuitton)

Three hues serve as the centerpieces of the shade lineup: 896 Monogram Rouge, which is a blend of the brown in Louis Vuitton’s brown Monogram canvas and classic red; 203 Rose Odyssée, named after the earthy, orange-pink color of a Sienna rose; and 854 Rouge Louis, a rich, scarlet red. The lipsticks themselves are made with upcycled waxes from rose, jasmine, and mimosa flowers, as well as moisturizing shea butter and hyaluronic acid, and they'll all come in refillable packaging for sustainability purposes.

Louis Vuitton's master perfumer, Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, also created a signature scent for the lipstick, which includes notes of mimosa, jasmine, and rose.

La Beauté Louis Vuitton's LV Baume in 030 Tender Bliss. (Image credit: La Beauté Louis Vuitton)

The LV Baume collection will feature ten shades that are also formulated with shea butter and hyaluronic acid. Of the ten shades, the signatures are 051 Monogram Touch, a sheer version of the Monogram Rouge Lipstick; 030 Tender Bliss, a pink pearl hue; and 020 Rose Essentiel, a light, rosy color. These will also have a slight scent of mint and raspberry.

Any beauty enthusiast knows by now that eyeshadow palettes are just one of many things McGrath is known for doing particularly well, so the LV Ombres collection of palettes is arguably one of the most exciting parts of the launch. The collection will feature eight palettes, each with four eyeshadows. Per a press release, the palettes will include three “wearable, everyday shades” and one standout shade, and they’ll all be available in a range of finishes, from matte to glittery. 896 Monogram Rouge features a mix of red, brown, and caramel tones, while 150 Beige Momento is inspired by the neutral colors of Louis Vuitton’s VVN leather. 250 Nude Mirage is inspired by “neutral, rosy shades.”

La Beauté Louis Vuitton's LV Ombres eyeshadow palette and LV Rouge lipstick. (Image credit: La Beauté Louis Vuitton)

The entire collection will be available for purchase on louisvuitton.com beginning on Aug. 29. Lipsticks and lip balms are priced at $160, with refills available starting at $70. Each palette is priced around $250 with refills at $90. Are these luxury items? Absolutely—it is Louis Vuitton after all. But with the fashion world continuing to debut signature cosmetics collections, it appears that LV is striving to stand a head above its competitors for the most luxurious, captivating makeup line on the market.