To Life of a Showgirl style, or not to Life of a Showgirl style? That's been the sparkling question for each of Taylor Swift's interviews promoting her twelfth studio album. For a sit-down on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the singer voted in favor of an interview outfit that didn't overdo the razzle-dazzle. Still, it had plenty of references to her twelve new songs.

When Taylor Swift arrived at Late Night's New York City studio to film her October 8 interview, the fall plaid mini skirt and boots from dinner the night before were nowhere in sight or spirit. Instead, she and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer opted to channel the flowers surrounding her "Fate of Ophelia" set, and, perhaps, the lilacs referenced in "Eldest Daughter"'s bridge for the "TAY/Kover" episode. Their pick? A jacquard floral matching set by New York Fashion Week darling Wiederhoeft.

Swift's two-piece outfit included a strapless bustier top and a micro mini skirt. Both were coated in winding, purple-pink florals with a metallic sheen. Aquazzura heels embellished by broken-mirror-esque pink hardware completed the romantic disco color story. Between the dreamy florals and her long, half-up hair, Swift modernized the Shakespearean heroine she plays while wearing Alberta Ferretti in the "Fate of Ophelia" music video.

Taylor Swift poses with Seth Meyers before her Late Night interview. (Image credit: Seth Meyers/NBC)

Swift also referenced The Life of a Showgirl's, "Opalite" with a necklace by David Morris. In the song, she likens making your own happiness in a tough time to a transformation from nighttime to daytime, represented by the gemstones onyx (for night) and opalite (for day). Nodding to her evening stop by Late Night, she chose a choker necklace lined with 26 karats of onyx. The opaque stones contrasted 264.38 karats of tourmaline and 16.13 karats of white diamonds. That final stone is also referenced on "Elizabeth Taylor"—it's the name of the late actress's fragrance line, which Swift name-checks in the bridge.

Swift paired her Wiederhoeft matching set with Aquazzura heels and a David Morris necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has only stopped by the Late Night With Seth Meyers couch twice over the course of its nine seasons. Both times, she followed a polished script displayed on her visit to The Graham Norton Show, her first Showgirl TV interview, last week.

In 2014, the "Father Figure" singer promoted 1989 in a two-tone dress by Jonathan Simkhai—a designer that would reappear on Swift's date nights and girls' dinners over a decade later. For that first Seth Meyers interview, she paired her city-sleek dress with hallmarks of her mid-2010s style: deep side-parted hair and caged Bionda Castana heels.

Taylor Swift wore a Jonathan Simkhai dress for her first visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seven years later, Taylor Swift returned to Late Night Seth Meyers with a new designer in her press tour wardrobe. (And, a new version of 1989 waiting to be released during the Eras Tour.) For a 2021 interview, the singer chose an off-the-shoulder David Koma dress with a crystal petal belt.

Taylor Swift last attended Late Night With Seth Meyers in a David Koma dress and Aquazzura pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless of era, Taylor Swift's interview outfits aren't often as over-the-top glam as her red carpet dresses and official visuals. Still, by the looks of her album outfits—an array of Bob Mackie two-piece sets and shimmering custom looks by Area and Versace—fans initially assumed Taylor Swift would spend this era coated in sequins. She's instead alternated between designer basics with hints of shimmer and head-to-toe glitter. On her last talk show appearance, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Swift went the latter route in a silver Giuseppe Di Morabito mini dress and Jimmy Choo heels. Their combined level of crystal only rivaled her diamond engagement ring in terms of shine.

That look was the exception to a rule she'd established for a flurry of radio and podcast interviews on Showgirl's release date, October 3. She bounced from recording booth to recording booth in a range of pieces by Cult Gaia, Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Christian Louboutin—while leaving most of the light-refracting work to her sentimental jewelry.

Taylor Swift switched up her interview outfit formula on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, choosing a Giuseppe Di Morabito mini dress and Jimmy Choo heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift's Late Night sit-down is the last interview officially mentioned on her Life of a Showgirl timecard. Considering how the album has already shattered streaming and sales records, she doesn't need to do any more tell-alls. Still, I wouldn't mind seeing a few more twists on Showgirl style before the stage lights officially go dark on this era.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. It will be updated with full designer credits as soon as possible.