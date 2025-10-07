Lux Pascal Makes Her Brother, Pedro Pascal, Proud While Walking Chanel's Latest Runway
Fashion runs in the family.
Pedro Pascal wouldn't have missed his younger sister's Paris Fashion Week debut for the world. Lux Pascal is no stranger to the front row, but on October 6, she stepped into a runway model's shoes for Matthieu Blazy's Chanel debut.
Over halfway through the Monday evening affair, Lux emerged from behind the venue's larger-than-life planetary set in Look 66. It took Marie Claire editors a minute to put two and two together—she looked every bit a seasoned supermodel. Blazy outfitted Pascal in a matching skirt set, which appeared to be a metallic take on classic Chanel tweed. Both pieces—including an elongated tunic and a floor-length skirt—were pearlescent ivory. Knitted navy chevrons stretched in contrasting directions. Unfinished hems drew inspiration from Chanel's pre-Blazy house codes.
Lux's accessories, on the other hand, felt decidedly fresh for Chanel. Blazy traded strings of pearls for multi-color beads, which dangled around her neck in various lengths. Though Chanel top-flap bags appeared in the show, Lux showcased a black, slim clutch to match her square-toe stilettos. Single black stripes atop each burgundy upper replaced the cap-toe calling card we know and love. (Don't worry, it appeared elsewhere in the show.)
After the 77-piece collection closed, Pedro and Lux Pascal met up on the front row. (The proud brother shared a recap on Instagram.) Pedro Pascal, for one, made headlines in a navy cashmere Chanel sweater, which he described as "really, really comfortable."
Lux was all smiles by his side. She swapped her Spring 2026 skirt set for a lavender button-down. It was slightly oversize, similar to her mid-wash jeans in a wide-leg silhouette. Black pointy pumps completed her post-show set.
Lux Pascal got in some Paris Fashion Week practice during March 2025's Mother Daughter Holy Spirit fashion show. The fundraiser—which raises money for the Trans Justice Funding Project—spotlighted Lux in a strapless dress, topped with red floral sequins. Lux was joined by Alex Consani, another transgender model who advocates for inclusion on and off the runway.
With a Chanel show under her belt, Lux Pascal is certainly one to watch next season. But Pedro has known that for years. “[Lux] is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known," the Materialists actor told Esquire in 2023. Lux is also Pedro's biggest fan, joining him at movie premieres and fashion shows aplenty.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.