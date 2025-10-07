Pedro Pascal wouldn't have missed his younger sister's Paris Fashion Week debut for the world. Lux Pascal is no stranger to the front row, but on October 6, she stepped into a runway model's shoes for Matthieu Blazy's Chanel debut.

Over halfway through the Monday evening affair, Lux emerged from behind the venue's larger-than-life planetary set in Look 66. It took Marie Claire editors a minute to put two and two together—she looked every bit a seasoned supermodel. Blazy outfitted Pascal in a matching skirt set, which appeared to be a metallic take on classic Chanel tweed. Both pieces—including an elongated tunic and a floor-length skirt—were pearlescent ivory. Knitted navy chevrons stretched in contrasting directions. Unfinished hems drew inspiration from Chanel's pre-Blazy house codes.

Lux Pascal channeled a veteran supermodel in head-to-toe Chanel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lux's accessories, on the other hand, felt decidedly fresh for Chanel. Blazy traded strings of pearls for multi-color beads, which dangled around her neck in various lengths. Though Chanel top-flap bags appeared in the show, Lux showcased a black, slim clutch to match her square-toe stilettos. Single black stripes atop each burgundy upper replaced the cap-toe calling card we know and love. (Don't worry, it appeared elsewhere in the show.)

After the 77-piece collection closed, Pedro and Lux Pascal met up on the front row. (The proud brother shared a recap on Instagram.) Pedro Pascal, for one, made headlines in a navy cashmere Chanel sweater, which he described as "really, really comfortable."

Lux was all smiles by his side. She swapped her Spring 2026 skirt set for a lavender button-down. It was slightly oversize, similar to her mid-wash jeans in a wide-leg silhouette. Black pointy pumps completed her post-show set.

The Pascals beamed from ear-to-ear after Blazy's premiere presentation. (Image credit: @pascalispunk)

The solar system venue made for a mantel-worthy family photo. (Image credit: @pascalispunk)

Lux Pascal got in some Paris Fashion Week practice during March 2025's Mother Daughter Holy Spirit fashion show. The fundraiser—which raises money for the Trans Justice Funding Project—spotlighted Lux in a strapless dress, topped with red floral sequins. Lux was joined by Alex Consani, another transgender model who advocates for inclusion on and off the runway.

Back in March, Lux Pascal walked her first runway for charity. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a Chanel show under her belt, Lux Pascal is certainly one to watch next season. But Pedro has known that for years. “[Lux] is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known," the Materialists actor told Esquire in 2023. Lux is also Pedro's biggest fan, joining him at movie premieres and fashion shows aplenty.

