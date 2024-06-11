For a Monday night in downtown New York, Katie Holmes took a break from her casual cool, fuss-free wardrobe, opting for something a little more frilly. The actress attended the 17th annual Chanel x Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner wearing a glittery lace skirt set—from Chanel, of course.

Over a black bodysuit, Holmes wore a black Chanel cardigan and matching skirt, both sheer and glinting with large floral guipure lace detailing and sequins from head to toe. Her jacket, with sparkly jewel clusters for buttons, was fastened at the top. The A-line midi length skirt was wrapped at the waist with a satin band and panel running down one side. Black satin sandal heels picked up the silky fabric motif, as did her clutch, which used both suede and satin materials (plus a golden Chanel logo).

Katie Holmes one-upped the little black dress in a sheer lace skirt set by Chanel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her hair was parted down the middle and teased in glamorous loose curls—a break from her typical air-dried summer hairstyle. She kept it simple with her makeup and jewelry: a soft pink lip, a subtle smoky eye, silver flower stud earrings, and a thin gold chain with tiny dot charms.

Holmes's outfit, styled by Brie Welch, comes from Chanel's Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection. Designed by former creative director Virginie Viard, the collection revolved around balletic updates and reinterpretations of a utilitarian fashion staple: the humble button. In the case of Holmes's look, the simple fastening was elevated with sparkling embellishments and contrast with all that glittering lace.

Last night's look was a pretty significant departure from her signature street style. Holmes's closet is marked by elevated basics and laidback looks. Last week, she flaunted the color of the summer in a butter yellow silk midi dress , unexpectedly traveled in wide-leg jeans , and attended New York City's Tribeca Film Festival wearing her version of the tiny top, big pants trend .

It was, however, close to Holmes's past formal appearances. From an Emilio Pucci beaded gown for a night at the ballet to an LBD for her first red carpet of the year, the Dawson's Creek actress tends to stick to a neutral palette on the step-and-repeat.

The pieces featured a subtle glitter overlay and a studded ribbon belt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a conversation with Marie Claire about her new A.P.C. collection , Holmes discussed the ethos behind her minimalist fashion sense: "I don't like to have a lot of stuff. I just like to be able to have pieces that I like and that are just normal, you know?" Her Chanel skirt set might be a few steps above "normal."

