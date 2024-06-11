For a Monday night in downtown New York, Katie Holmes took a break from her casual cool, fuss-free wardrobe, opting for something a little more frilly. The actress attended the 17th annual Chanel x Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner wearing a glittery lace skirt set—from Chanel, of course.
Over a black bodysuit, Holmes wore a black Chanel cardigan and matching skirt, both sheer and glinting with large floral guipure lace detailing and sequins from head to toe. Her jacket, with sparkly jewel clusters for buttons, was fastened at the top. The A-line midi length skirt was wrapped at the waist with a satin band and panel running down one side. Black satin sandal heels picked up the silky fabric motif, as did her clutch, which used both suede and satin materials (plus a golden Chanel logo).
Her hair was parted down the middle and teased in glamorous loose curls—a break from her typical air-dried summer hairstyle. She kept it simple with her makeup and jewelry: a soft pink lip, a subtle smoky eye, silver flower stud earrings, and a thin gold chain with tiny dot charms.
Holmes's outfit, styled by Brie Welch, comes from Chanel's Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection. Designed by former creative director Virginie Viard, the collection revolved around balletic updates and reinterpretations of a utilitarian fashion staple: the humble button. In the case of Holmes's look, the simple fastening was elevated with sparkling embellishments and contrast with all that glittering lace.
Last night's look was a pretty significant departure from her signature street style. Holmes's closet is marked by elevated basics and laidback looks. Last week, she flaunted the color of the summer in a butter yellow silk midi dress, unexpectedly traveled in wide-leg jeans, and attended New York City's Tribeca Film Festival wearing her version of the tiny top, big pants trend.
It was, however, close to Holmes's past formal appearances. From an Emilio Pucci beaded gown for a night at the ballet to an LBD for her first red carpet of the year, the Dawson's Creek actress tends to stick to a neutral palette on the step-and-repeat.
In a conversation with Marie Claire about her new A.P.C. collection, Holmes discussed the ethos behind her minimalist fashion sense: "I don't like to have a lot of stuff. I just like to be able to have pieces that I like and that are just normal, you know?" Her Chanel skirt set might be a few steps above "normal."
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
