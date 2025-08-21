Margot Robbie Walks Her First Red Carpet Since 2024 in a Corseted Little Black Dress
Her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, brought her back in black.
Two summers post-Barbie, Margot Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, are back in business. Her next film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, hits theaters on September 19, meaning it's press tour season at last.
On August 20, Robbie collaborated with Mukamal for her first red carpet since September 2024. Arm-in-arm with her co-star, Colin Farrell, Robbie wore head-to-toe designer, starting with Look 30 from Stella McCartney Resort 2026. The little black dress debuted two months ago, making waves for its intricate corsetry and ultra-padded hips. Zoom in and you'll see the bustier was semi-sheer. This subtle accent offered a closer look at the top-to-bottom boning. The sides of her pannier-ish skirt were the only opaque pieces.
During the worldwide Barbie circuit, Mukamal rarely frosted Robbie in diamond necklaces. To no surprise, her Beautiful Journey trail started on the same necklace-free note. Instead, she accessorized with diamond drop earrings and multi-strap sandals, also in black.
Stella McCartney didn't present an official runway show for the Resort 2026 line including Robbie's dress, as is industry standard. Photographers instead captured the 36-piece collection in a tropical location. The LBD was styled quite similarly: without bracelets or a necklace.
Robbie's Stella McCartney style marks a surprisingly moody departure from her Barbie aesthetic. However, its statement hips feel right up her alley, specifically at A-list affairs. Last March, at the Academy Awards, the Oscar nominee went viral in anti-Barbie Versace, straight from the Fall 2024 catwalk. Fans were drawn to her delicately-ruched drop waist made of chocolate brown chainmail.
A few hours later, Robbie's exaggerated hips took center stage again, this time in archival Thierry Mugler Spring 1996 Couture. From the bedazzled neckline to her hip, the corsetry hugged Robbie's form. Then, it flared out at her hips, similar to the Stella McCartney and Versace gowns. The only difference? It featured shorts instead of a skirt.
Hollywood hasn't seen much of Robbie this year, so it wasn't clear if she'd team up with Mukamal again for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Some stars, like Zoë Kravitz, switch collaborators in between projects. But after Barbie's press tour success (they created a book, for crying out loud), I should've known Robbie and Mukamal would get back together.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.