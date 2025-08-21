Two summers post-Barbie, Margot Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, are back in business. Her next film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, hits theaters on September 19, meaning it's press tour season at last.

On August 20, Robbie collaborated with Mukamal for her first red carpet since September 2024. Arm-in-arm with her co-star, Colin Farrell, Robbie wore head-to-toe designer, starting with Look 30 from Stella McCartney Resort 2026. The little black dress debuted two months ago, making waves for its intricate corsetry and ultra-padded hips. Zoom in and you'll see the bustier was semi-sheer. This subtle accent offered a closer look at the top-to-bottom boning. The sides of her pannier-ish skirt were the only opaque pieces.

Margot Robbie is back in black, people. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the worldwide Barbie circuit, Mukamal rarely frosted Robbie in diamond necklaces. To no surprise, her Beautiful Journey trail started on the same necklace-free note. Instead, she accessorized with diamond drop earrings and multi-strap sandals, also in black.

Stella McCartney didn't present an official runway show for the Resort 2026 line including Robbie's dress, as is industry standard. Photographers instead captured the 36-piece collection in a tropical location. The LBD was styled quite similarly: without bracelets or a necklace.

A model wore Margot's LBD for Stella McCartney Resort 2026. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Robbie's Stella McCartney style marks a surprisingly moody departure from her Barbie aesthetic. However, its statement hips feel right up her alley, specifically at A-list affairs. Last March, at the Academy Awards, the Oscar nominee went viral in anti-Barbie Versace, straight from the Fall 2024 catwalk. Fans were drawn to her delicately-ruched drop waist made of chocolate brown chainmail.

Margot went viral for her ruched Versace at the 2024 Academy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few hours later, Robbie's exaggerated hips took center stage again, this time in archival Thierry Mugler Spring 1996 Couture. From the bedazzled neckline to her hip, the corsetry hugged Robbie's form. Then, it flared out at her hips, similar to the Stella McCartney and Versace gowns. The only difference? It featured shorts instead of a skirt.

Her after-party look still lives rent-free in my mind. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hollywood hasn't seen much of Robbie this year, so it wasn't clear if she'd team up with Mukamal again for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Some stars, like Zoë Kravitz, switch collaborators in between projects. But after Barbie's press tour success (they created a book, for crying out loud), I should've known Robbie and Mukamal would get back together.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Styles Inspired by Margot Robbie