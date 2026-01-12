At last year's Golden Globe awards, Miley Cyrus debuted a sparkling new glam-rock aesthetic, ahead of the release of her album Something Beautiful.

The ensemble kicked off a new fashion era for the pop star, who began embracing a chic 1980s vibe thereafter. At this year's award show, Cyrus—who's both presenting an award and nominated for Best Song—is continuing that aesthetic streak in a sparkling, custom-made Saint Laurent gown.

Miley Cyrus continued her glam-rock era in a sequin gown at the Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where last year's dress was all skin, she took a more conservative approach to the 2026 Golden Globes. Her column dress had long sleeves—a surprisingly modest choice for Cyrus—as well as a three-tiered ruffle detailing, which fanned out at the chest. The number was styled with a massive, glimmering emerald by Tiffany & Co. at her neck.

She paired the Saint Laurent design with a substantial Tiffany & Co. emerald. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her last Golden Globes look was also a black, floor-length gown, but it was by Celine, and featured star-like cut-outs across the bust.

Miley Cyrus wore a Celine gown on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyrus' throwback vibe actually feels very timely: Experts have highlighted the "glamoratti" aesthetic—which leans into '80s-style extravagance and drama —as one of the biggest trends for 2026. She's just staying at the forefront of the conversation.

