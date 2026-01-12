Miley Cyrus Leans Into the '80s Runway Trend in Saint Laurent Gown at the 2026 Golden Globes
Very glamoratti.
At last year's Golden Globe awards, Miley Cyrus debuted a sparkling new glam-rock aesthetic, ahead of the release of her album Something Beautiful.
The ensemble kicked off a new fashion era for the pop star, who began embracing a chic 1980s vibe thereafter. At this year's award show, Cyrus—who's both presenting an award and nominated for Best Song—is continuing that aesthetic streak in a sparkling, custom-made Saint Laurent gown.
Where last year's dress was all skin, she took a more conservative approach to the 2026 Golden Globes. Her column dress had long sleeves—a surprisingly modest choice for Cyrus—as well as a three-tiered ruffle detailing, which fanned out at the chest. The number was styled with a massive, glimmering emerald by Tiffany & Co. at her neck.
Her last Golden Globes look was also a black, floor-length gown, but it was by Celine, and featured star-like cut-outs across the bust.
Cyrus' throwback vibe actually feels very timely: Experts have highlighted the "glamoratti" aesthetic—which leans into '80s-style extravagance and drama —as one of the biggest trends for 2026. She's just staying at the forefront of the conversation.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.