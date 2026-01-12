Miley Cyrus Leans Into the '80s Runway Trend in Saint Laurent Gown at the 2026 Golden Globes

Very glamoratti.

Miley Cyrus attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
At last year's Golden Globe awards, Miley Cyrus debuted a sparkling new glam-rock aesthetic, ahead of the release of her album Something Beautiful.

The ensemble kicked off a new fashion era for the pop star, who began embracing a chic 1980s vibe thereafter. At this year's award show, Cyrus—who's both presenting an award and nominated for Best Song—is continuing that aesthetic streak in a sparkling, custom-made Saint Laurent gown.

Miley Cyrus attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.

Miley Cyrus continued her glam-rock era in a sequin gown at the Golden Globes.

Where last year's dress was all skin, she took a more conservative approach to the 2026 Golden Globes. Her column dress had long sleeves—a surprisingly modest choice for Cyrus—as well as a three-tiered ruffle detailing, which fanned out at the chest. The number was styled with a massive, glimmering emerald by Tiffany & Co. at her neck.

Miley Cyrus attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.

She paired the Saint Laurent design with a substantial Tiffany & Co. emerald.

Her last Golden Globes look was also a black, floor-length gown, but it was by Celine, and featured star-like cut-outs across the bust.

Miley Cyrus attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Miley Cyrus wore a Celine gown on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Cyrus' throwback vibe actually feels very timely: Experts have highlighted the "glamoratti" aesthetic—which leans into '80s-style extravagance and drama —as one of the biggest trends for 2026. She's just staying at the forefront of the conversation.

