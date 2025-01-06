Miley Cyrus Makes the World's Most Popular Dress Feel Exciting Again at the 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Miley Cyrus attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California wearing Celine.
The 2025 Golden Globes are well under way and, like any good awards show, its red carpet featured every possible variation of the little black dress. Cynthia Erivo wore a sparkly structured gown and Ashley Graham went low-cut and voluminous. Pamela Anderson sported a cowl-neck gown she styled herself; and Zoë Kravitz chose a velvet column style (which she paired with the earring version of her engagement ring).

For her first Globes appearance since 2009, Miley Cyrus, too, tapped into this age-old fashion trend. Naturally, her take was one of the night's most interesting. On Dec. 5, the pop star attended the pre-show photo call wearing a floor-length gown from Celine. The number was equal parts daring and glamorous, featuring star-shaped cut-outs across the torso and a low neckline that almost reached her belly button.

Given that this is Miley Cyrus we're talking about, the spicy aspects didn't end there. The crystal-trimmed creation also featured a dramatic open back, which scooped low enough to show off her lower back tattoo.

In both the beauty and accessory department, Cyrus went for a glam-rock aesthetic straight out of the 1980s. Her hair was pulled up into a spiky bun, with blunt bangs hanging down around her face. She completed the aesthetic with a little "sunglasses at night" moment (total rockstar move). Her chosen style had black frames and a metallic Celine logo.

Though Cyrus was wearing the most common dress style known to man, she still managed to give it her signature wild child flare.

