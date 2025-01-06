Miley Cyrus Makes the World's Most Popular Dress Feel Exciting Again at the 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet
The LBD done right.
The 2025 Golden Globes are well under way and, like any good awards show, its red carpet featured every possible variation of the little black dress. Cynthia Erivo wore a sparkly structured gown and Ashley Graham went low-cut and voluminous. Pamela Anderson sported a cowl-neck gown she styled herself; and Zoë Kravitz chose a velvet column style (which she paired with the earring version of her engagement ring).
For her first Globes appearance since 2009, Miley Cyrus, too, tapped into this age-old fashion trend. Naturally, her take was one of the night's most interesting. On Dec. 5, the pop star attended the pre-show photo call wearing a floor-length gown from Celine. The number was equal parts daring and glamorous, featuring star-shaped cut-outs across the torso and a low neckline that almost reached her belly button.
Given that this is Miley Cyrus we're talking about, the spicy aspects didn't end there. The crystal-trimmed creation also featured a dramatic open back, which scooped low enough to show off her lower back tattoo.
In both the beauty and accessory department, Cyrus went for a glam-rock aesthetic straight out of the 1980s. Her hair was pulled up into a spiky bun, with blunt bangs hanging down around her face. She completed the aesthetic with a little "sunglasses at night" moment (total rockstar move). Her chosen style had black frames and a metallic Celine logo.
Though Cyrus was wearing the most common dress style known to man, she still managed to give it her signature wild child flare.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
