The 2025 Golden Globes are well under way and, like any good awards show, its red carpet featured every possible variation of the little black dress. Cynthia Erivo wore a sparkly structured gown and Ashley Graham went low-cut and voluminous. Pamela Anderson sported a cowl-neck gown she styled herself; and Zoë Kravitz chose a velvet column style (which she paired with the earring version of her engagement ring).

For her first Globes appearance since 2009, Miley Cyrus, too, tapped into this age-old fashion trend. Naturally, her take was one of the night's most interesting. On Dec. 5, the pop star attended the pre-show photo call wearing a floor-length gown from Celine. The number was equal parts daring and glamorous, featuring star-shaped cut-outs across the torso and a low neckline that almost reached her belly button.

Miley Cyrus wears a Celine gown on the Golden Globes red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her LBD featured glitzy cut-outs and a low neckline. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given that this is Miley Cyrus we're talking about, the spicy aspects didn't end there. The crystal-trimmed creation also featured a dramatic open back, which scooped low enough to show off her lower back tattoo.

The dress's open back showed off her impressive collection of tattoos. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In both the beauty and accessory department, Cyrus went for a glam-rock aesthetic straight out of the 1980s. Her hair was pulled up into a spiky bun, with blunt bangs hanging down around her face. She completed the aesthetic with a little "sunglasses at night" moment (total rockstar move). Her chosen style had black frames and a metallic Celine logo.

She accessorized with black sunglasses and an '80s-style hairdo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Cyrus was wearing the most common dress style known to man, she still managed to give it her signature wild child flare.