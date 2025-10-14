As one of Dior's longest-running ambassadors, Natalie Portman doesn't have to wait until March to shop Jonathan Anderson's Dior Spring 2026 show. Barely two weeks after bubble-hem skirts bounced by on the runway, Portman secured hers in time for an Oct. 13 trip to the Film Festival Lumière in Lyon, France.

Every detail of Portman's outfit—from the button-down's satin sheen to the skirt's fluff—was made for the stage. Stylist Ryan Hastings outfitted Portman similarly to Dior's runway model, first by buttoning the long-sleeve all the way up. Then, he tucked it into a contrasting bubble hem mini skirt.

Fringed shearling in ivory, pale pink, and olive made up the entire mini, apart from its bow-adorned waistband. Portman's Dior skirt is one of several floating a renaissance for the Spring 2025 shape: Bubble hems also appeared in Khaite, Balenciaga, and Prada's Spring 2026 shows.

Natalie Portman took center stage in Dior Spring 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's where Portman and Hastings began to take creative liberties. A voluminous Victorian-inspired bow was noticeably absent from her neck; shearling-topped pumps were the polar-opposite of her festival footwear.

Portman instead opted for Mary Jane-ish pumps seen in the front row. At the Oct. 1 show, Jennifer Lawrence styled the same single-strap shoes alongside a khaki trench coat and wool trousers.

A model wore Natalie's bubbled skirt on the Dior runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Portman's Dior bubble skirt was actually the second of her fresh-off-the-runway looks this week. A few days prior, she styled her Dior Mary Janes with a Spring 2026 denim mini skirt for the Paris premiere of Arco, the actor's forthcoming animated film.

While she's doubling up on early-access Dior pieces, she's similarly staying true to anti-catwalk styling. In the original collection, the Bella Hadid-approved denim minis came with sweeping, patterned capes. Portman went cloak-less instead, pairing hers to nothing but a slouchy gray sweater with a pleated bow neckline resembling a Dior Spring 2026 dress. (One worn by Anya Taylor-Joy at the Toronto Film Festival.) Perhaps it'll hit the atelier's shelves in the coming weeks.

On Oct. 12, Natalie broke in her Mary Janes with Dior's denim mini. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dior said it first via Instagram this summer: Portman is "Miss Dior through and through." Sure, style enthusiasts missed her at the Spring 2026 show. However, she's already making up for it in spades, one press tour look at a time.