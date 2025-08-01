All this time, I'd assumed Hailey Bieber's favorite baby bag was a Goyard tote or a top-handle from The Row. I've studiously tracked her outfits since she announced her pregnancy and gave birth to baby Jack Blues, and more often than not, roomy designer diaper bags have been spotted alongside her vintage dresses and Skylrk slippers. Turns out, those weren't her true go-to bag. The real one was at Nordstrom all along.

Bieber opened up about her favorite items in a series of Instagram Stories on July 31. "Since my son is almost a year, I wanted to finally share all my favorite pregnancy and post baby things that I loved and couldn’t live without and some I still use to this day," she wrote to her 55.4 million followers. "For any pregnant or new mamas, these were the things I couldn’t live without." I got ready to screenshot, and quickly realized Bottega Veneta clutches weren't on the list.

Hailey Bieber may carry this black bag by The Row often, but it didn't make the list of her "favorite" baby items. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead, the first (and only) bags Hailey Bieber highlighted in her baby must-haves came from the affordable brand Aloha Collection. She shouted-out a set including the Day Tripper Tote and several zip-up pouches, all wrapped in a rosy palm leaf print. One look at the product description, and it's clear why the Rhode founder swapped out her four-digit purses for this hardworking set. It's crafted from a "splash-proof" fabric—meaning it's easy to clean up in the event of a formula leak or an emergency diaper change. (Relatable.) Bieber's favorite bag is also lightweight, so she can tote it anywhere Jack Blues goes.

Other moms and parents-to-be will appreciate this last detail best of all. The tote style retails for only $72 and is currently in-stock at Nordstrom and on Amazon.

Aloha Collection Day Tripper Water Resistant Tyvek Tote $72 at Nordstrom

Hailey Bieber hasn't completely overhauled her style since becoming a parent. While she's worked functional baby bags like her Nordstrom find into her lineup, she's also stayed true to It girl items like The Row's Dune sandals and Bottega's Hop bag. Still, it's refreshing to get an honest look into what she uses behind-the-scenes at home—and luckily, she shared a few more of her must-haves ahead.

More of Hailey Bieber's Baby Essentials

Skims Fits Everybody Maternity Nursing Scoop Bralette $38 at SKIMS Becoming a parent changes everything, including your go-to bras. Hailey Bieber shared she used this fold-down nursing bralette by Skims after baby Jack was born. Bombas Women's Everyday Compression Sock 3-Pack $90 at Bombas Socks Expecting and welcoming a baby comes with a lot of time spent on your feet (and some swelling, too). Bieber relied on this three-pack of Bombas compression socks to stay supported and comfortable. If you're not a mom-to-be, I can vouch that they're just as useful for travel. BUMPSUIT The Cloud Slim Pant $145 at bumpsuit.co Maternity brand Bumpsuit appeared twice on Bieber's motherhood essentials list. She shared these flowy, five-star-rated PJs as her favorite loungewear. And when baby Jack arrived, the star also purchased its cozy, padded baby carrier.

