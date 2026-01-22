Hudson Williams Trades 'Heated Rivalry' Skates for Supermodel-Approved New Balance Sneakers
Naomi Campbell wore them first.
What do Naomi Campbell and Hudson Williams have in common? Walking in recent Dsquared2 runway shows, yes. But also, their taste in New Balance sneakers, apparently. On January 22, the Heated Rivalry heartthrob styled Campbell's signature fashion week pair like any supermodel: after a Paris runway show.
Williams spent Thursday sightseeing in Paris, occasionally stopping to sign autographs along the way. He tried to maintain a low profile in a Harley Davidson T-shirt, a black duffle coat, dark-wash jeans, a baseball cap, and paparazzi-blocking sunglasses, but his sneakers revealed his identity.
New Balance's circa-2022, 9060 model, featuring extra-cushioned rubber soles, ended completed Williams's off-duty look. Granted, his "Sea Salt/Concrete" color (translation: beige with gray and butter yellow accents) could complement any French guy outfit. The $160 New Balance 9060s aren't just beloved by customers (they've earned over 6,000 4.5-star reviews), but celebrities, too. Margot Robbie, Ana de Armas, Blackpink's Lisa, and Sydney Sweeney all dress them up on repeat. Robbie, for one, coordinates her "Rain Cloud" color to Bottega Veneta bags.
Style industry insiders—Naomi Campbell included—know New Balances are a foolproof fashion week shoe. Last July, the supermodel wandered the streets of Paris Couture Week dressed in a denim Adidas tracksuit and the same 9060s, except in the "Navy Mushroom" color combination. Its indigo suede and tan mesh came together to create an equally-chunky silhouette as Williams's pair. The only difference? Campbell's New Balances are trickier to track down. Now, sites like StockX sell them for upwards of $207.
If Williams is anything like Campbell, he'll secure another 9060 shade before the season's end. (She also owns the "Incense with Raincloud and Arid Stone" version, which combines warm-toned tan suede with silver mesh.)
The Canadian actor is new to Hollywood and the sneakerhead scene. In the weeks since Heated Rivalry premiered, he's already earned tickets to the Golden Globes, the Giorgio Armani front row, and a torch-bearer slot at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Marie Claire interim fashion director Ana Colón believes his ascent to cult-collector status could be as rapid as his rise to fame.
"Hudson Williams is on his way to becoming a street-style star," Colón tells me over Slack. While you await the A-lister's next outing, shop New Balances inspired by his latest serve below.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop New Balance Sneakers Inspired by Hudson Williams
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.