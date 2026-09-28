Sabrina Carpenter Trades a 2026 MTV VMAs Dress for a Madonna-Style Performance Outfit

When Carpenter returned to L.A.'s Peacock Theater, I couldn't help but finger-clap at my TV. The seven-time nominee took center stage in a look styled by Jared Ellner: a white button-down, which remained unbuttoned to showcase the black lacy bra underneath.
Then, she slipped her tights into bedazzled black shorts, which she paired with shade-matched suspenders, one of Madonna's signature accessories back in the day. If we could see the look in person, we would zoom in on the rhinestone words atop her hosiery; devoted Carpenters know that on the Short n' Sweet Tour, she tattooed her tights with kiss marks and some of her spiciest lyrics.
For her finishing touches, the 27-year-old pop star went full Madonna mode in a black beret (the "Like a Virgin" singer styled a similar headpiece at a red carpet premiere in 2005). She completed the look with custom Mary Janes by Christian Louboutin.
Before the ceremony, Carpenter wasn't officially confirmed to return to the VMAs stage. In fact, fans assumed she would stay in the audience, since she performed "Espresso" in 2024 and "Tears" in 2025. But when Madonna calls, she answers.
It's their second rendition of "Bring Your Love" following the song's debut at Coachella in April 2026. At the music festival, the Grammy winner channeled Carpenter-core instead, strutting across the Las Vegas-style stage in a semi-sheer bodysuit and a wing-like cape-turned-train, courtesy of Dior. Meanwhile, Madonna sourced her style archives for a purple satin corset, a lace lingerie slip dress, and a Gucci bomber jacket.
Back to the 2026 VMAs, where Carpenter blessed fans with her third award-worthy performance since 2024. Two years ago, she danced among a sea of "Moon People" in a bejeweled bodysuit, lipstick-printed tights, and the same Louboutin Mary Janes in white.
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Last year, before taking home three Moon Person trophies, Carpenter delivered a Britney Spears-style rainstorm serenade in a fringed rhinestone poncho. Halfway through the song, she stripped down to a crystal-covered bra, itty-bitty shorts, tights, and once again, Mary Janes by Christian Louboutin.
Though her performances are three-for-three, it's been nearly a decade since Carpenter made her VMAs debut in 2018. But as a fan who began tracking her style evolution as early as her Disney Channel days, I believe she really came into her own in 2022. That's when the flirty fashion girl we know today found her (tastefully risqué) wings. Jason Bolden, Carpenter's stylist at the time, dressed her in a cut-out-heavy Moschino gown, featuring sequin flowers. Between the multicolor appliqués and the black headband, fans applauded the '60s energy of the look.
One year (and one stylist change) later, Carpenter returned to the VMAs in an effortlessly elegant Vera Wang gown, complete with a peekaboo bustier and soft white tulle.
I like to think of this semi-sheer look as the calm before Carpenter's sultry storm: 2024 was a turning point for her career and her VMAs style.
Before making out with an alien on stage and accepting the Song of the Year award for her breakout hit, "Espresso," Carpenter won the (unofficial) red carpet competition in a vintage Bob Mackie gown that Madonna wore to the 1993 Oscars. Iridescent beads and sequins adorned the circa-1991 design, while the scalloped sweetheart neckline and column skirt looked tailored to the singer's figure.
Turns out, Carpenter wasn't just channeling one blonde, but two: According to Vogue, she paid homage to Marilyn Monroe, another fan of the late Bob Mackie's creations. "It was inspired by Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and made headlines when [Madonna] wore it,” said Alexis Novak, the founder of Tab Vintage, which loaned the look to Carpenter.
At the 2025 VMAs, Carpenter didn't expose her underwear à la Zara Larsson or Tate McRae, but her custom Valentino gown still tested the sheer trend. The long-sleeve style's sequined red lace blossomed like wildflowers, showcasing sections of her figure underneath. Making the nearly-naked style even more glamorous, the Grammy winner draped a lilac feather boa around her arms. The pop star's finishing touches? Diamond earrings and rings from Tiffany & Co., a bombshell blowout, and a couple of outfit changes up her sleeves.
First, she performed "Tears" in a rhinestone-fringed dress. Then, for a mid-song surprise, she traded the micro mini for a bra, sequin shorts, and black tights. Before Carpenter's fans could process the Hollywood-worthy performance, she returned to the stage in a fringed corset dress from Bob Mackie's Spring 1986 collection. Finally, Carpenter ended the evening at an after-party, dancing the night away in a Bob Mackie bodysuit originally worn by Cher.
All this to say? Knowing Carpenter, she'll leave quite an impression at an after-party or two in the coming hours.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.