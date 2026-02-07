Reese Witherspoon Braves the Snow in a Luxe Fur Coat, Chunky Black Boots, and Bootcut Pants
The Oscar-winning actress accessorized her winter look with a classic flap bag.
Reese Witherspoon is currently in New York, and she isn't afraid of a little snow. In fact, the Oscar winner wrapped up in her warmest fur coat and braved the icy sidewalks in a pair of chunky black boots for a solo outing on Friday, February 6.
Photographed in Manhattan's West Village, Witherspoon wore a short yet sumptuous brown fur coat, which she paired with a black turtleneck top and bootcut pants. A pair of chunky boots appeared to be the ideal footwear to deal with the snowy streets.
For accessories, the star of The Morning Show carried a black leather flap bag featuring a long gold chain strap. Small gold hoop earrings and a pair of black sunglasses completed the wintery outfit.
In November 2025, the 49-year-old actress opened up about aging in an interview with Harper's BAZAAR UK. "I like getting older," Witherspoon told the outlet. "I think it's great to be wiser and understand your place in a business. I've worked really hard to get to that place...I feel like I'm living my purpose, for sure. I love my job. I love my fans. I'm the captain of my own destiny."
As for Witherspoon's sleek winter style, fans are bound to want to create her snow-ready ensemble this season.
