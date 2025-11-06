Because of Elle Woods, thousands of students apply to Harvard University each year. But the woman who brought Elle to life, Reese Witherspoon, isn't the most ardent alum. On November 4, Elle's old stomping grounds welcomed the actress for what seemed to be her first official visit—and she wasn't wearing the character's signature head-to-toe pink.

Harvard Business School hosted Witherspoon during a Women's Student Association event, where she chatted all things Hello Sunshine, her media company. The audience was flooded with students wearing pink, but Witherspoon didn't get the Elle-inspired memo. She channeled Harvard's official school colors instead, beginning with a crimson cardigan. The sweater was a perfect shade match to her high-rise take on the wide-leg trouser trend. Even her sleek square-toe boots were burgundy, just like Harvard's emblem.

Outside the Baker Building, Witherspoon posted in a double-breasted gray peacoat. Even her multi-color scarf felt collegiate.

In addition to reciting her iconic line, "What? Like it's hard?", Witherspoon reflected on Legally Blonde's legacy around Harvard. "I had no idea when we were doing that and building that, when I was 23 years old, that 25 years later you guys were watching it on campus at Harvard," said Witherspoon, according to The Harvard Crimson. Turns out, the university plays the fan-favorite film for the freshman class every year like clockwork.

"It’s had this tremendous impact and this resonance, because I do think everyone feels like an underdog," she added." It doesn’t matter who you are, you are overcoming something to sit in this room at this moment and to be part of your own hero’s journey."

Reese Witherspoon, a.k.a. Elle Woods, filmed Legally Blonde in almost primarily pink. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Halie LeSavage, Marie Claire's own senior news editor (and Harvard alum) was also surprised by Witherspoon's pink-less look. "I have to say, I'm impressed with Reese's commitment to the Crimson palette while staying in her personal style lane," she told me. "Buying a rugby shirt or a Harvard crewneck from the Coop would have felt way too obvious." Perhaps she's saving official merch for her next visit.

