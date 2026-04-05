Rihanna's Dior 'Dracula' Saddle Bag References a Spring 2026 Color Trend and Is Truly to Die For
Jennifer Lawrence also declared her undying love for Jonathan Anderson's creation.
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In July 2025, Rihanna declared her love for Dior's Dracula Book Tote, creative director Jonathan Anderson's striking reimagining of the fashion house's classic design. As it turns out, the "Work" singer has more than one variation of the bright yellow Dior release, and she just took the Saddle Bag version to dinner in Paris.
On April 4, Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky were photographed having dinner at Siena in Paris. For the outing, the Fenty founder wore grape purple cargo pants with a matching long-sleeve T-shirt, with an oversize oxblood red sweater vest worn over the top. Rihanna matched her crocodile-print shoes to her sweater vest, while her Dior bag leaned into Spring 2026's maximalist "canary yellow" color trend.
Sadly, the unforgettable $5,00 Dior Saddle Bag, featuring a Yellow and Red Dracula Book Cover Embroidery, has long since sold out. A recreation of the 1897 first edition of Bram Stoker's classic novel, the bright yellow bag is the perfect example of Spring 2026's color-pop trend at work against the deeper tones of Rihanna's outfit.Article continues below
In August 2025, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted with Dior's bright yellow Dracula Book Tote, confirming her love of the maximalist design. While Rihanna's Dior Saddle Bag is no longer available, fans can still shop a plethora of items featuring the very same Dracula design. Plus, Spring 2026's color trends include the aptly named "canary yellow," making it easier than ever to add a pop of color to any outfit.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.