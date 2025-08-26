Rihanna Revives Her 28-Year-Old Gucci Bag Just in Time for Fall 2025's Snakeskin Trend

Somehow, Rihanna has missed every Fall runway show since Dior's in 2022. Even so, she clearly keeps tabs on the season's emerging styles. For proof, see the celebrity's outfit on August 25 with a rare snakeskin Gucci purse in tow, which follows a major Fall 2025 bag trend.

Though her pregnancy is nearing its end, the mom-to-be is more active than ever in street style. This month alone, she's been photographed six times, most recently with a 28-year-old Gucci by Tom Ford tote in L.A.. It premiered on Kate Moss's arm in the Spring/Summer 1996 show, complete with a green hobo-like body. The snakeskin piece can be carried via a shoulder strap or a bamboo top-handle; Rihanna chose the latter Gucci house code.

Rihanna gave Fall 2025's snakeskin trend a go with a vintage Gucci tote. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rest of Rihanna's look summer-ified her fall handbag, starting with a multicolor mesh long-sleeve. Her growing baby bump transformed it into a crop top. From there, the Grammy winner slipped on pinstripe pajama pants—her second PJ pair of the month.

The wide-leg hems just barely revealed her cleated flip-flops courtesy of March 2025's Fenty x Puma collab. She slipped on the ivory colorway with gold embroidery—the same $90 shoes she wore with a white T-shirt and an Hermès sarong on August 21.

Snakeskin bags dominated Miu Miu, Valentino, and Stella McCartney's Fall 2025 lines, but the '96 Gucci slithered into Rihanna's vintage collection three years ago. She initially debuted it while out with A$AP Rocky in New York City. That time, the "Lift Me Up" singer carried it as a crossbody, while the bamboo top handle dangled freely.

Once again, she picked it to upgrade her baggy white tee and a R13 jean skirt. It did all that and more, alongside thigh-high Y/Project Spring/Summer 2023 boots, also in black denim. It's unclear how much the Gucci tote set her back. Today, secondhand sites sell it for upwards of $1,790. (That's if you can track it down, of course.)

Back in August 2022, the snakeskin style made its streetwear debut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna rarely carries brand-new designer bags (unless it's her Dior Dracula Book Tote). Why would she, when her closet boasts vintage options from Dior, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci? However, if Rihanna's craving a circa-2025 purse, the python Miu Miu Arcadie has her name on it.

