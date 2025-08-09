Hailey Bieber's Vintage Gucci Mini Dress Perfectly Coordinates With Justin Bieber's Leather Jacket

Hailey Bieber has proven, once again, that she's an expert when it comes to styling the little black dress. On Friday, August 8, the Rhode founder was photographed grabbing dinner at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi alongside husband Justin Bieber, with the pair coordinating their sleek black outfits.

Notably, Hailey opted for a vintage Gucci by Tom Ford mini dress from the fashion house's spring 2003 collection. Made from raw ribbon material and featuring a plunging neckline, the little black dress recently sold on a re-sale site for $4,495.

This isn't the first time that Hailey—who is styled by Dani Michelle—has worn vintage Gucci. Back in April, the makeup mogul styled an icy blue vintage Gucci dress, from the Spring 1998 collection, also designed by Tom Ford.

Hailey Bieber wearing vintage Gucci by Tom Ford. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hailey's husband Justin kept his outfit casual, wearing an oversize black leather jacket, which was perfectly in keeping with his wife's all-black look. A blue hoodie, an oversize pair of faded jeans, and brown work boots completed the singer's date night outfit.

Meanwhile, the Rhode Beauty founder accessorized her LBD with a vintage Gucci top handle bag, and a pair of Saint Laurent slingback pumps in glazed black leather.

Justin's black leather jacket coordinated with his wife's all-black outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Gucci by Tom Ford mini dress acquired by Hailey and her stylist was originally seen on the runway in Milan in September 28, 2002. The striking mini dress formed part of Gucci's Spring 2003 RTW collection, and it's easy to see why Hailey wanted to add the piece to her closet.

Hailey's mini dress on Gucci's runway in September 2002. (Image credit: Davide Maestri/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

While Hailey's exact Gucci by Tom Ford mini dress is difficult to track down, similar styles are available from alternate designers.