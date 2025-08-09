Hailey Bieber's Vintage Gucci Mini Dress Perfectly Coordinates With Justin Bieber's Leather Jacket
Her LBD hails from Tom Ford's Spring 2003 collection for the fashion house.
Hailey Bieber has proven, once again, that she's an expert when it comes to styling the little black dress. On Friday, August 8, the Rhode founder was photographed grabbing dinner at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi alongside husband Justin Bieber, with the pair coordinating their sleek black outfits.
Notably, Hailey opted for a vintage Gucci by Tom Ford mini dress from the fashion house's spring 2003 collection. Made from raw ribbon material and featuring a plunging neckline, the little black dress recently sold on a re-sale site for $4,495.
This isn't the first time that Hailey—who is styled by Dani Michelle—has worn vintage Gucci. Back in April, the makeup mogul styled an icy blue vintage Gucci dress, from the Spring 1998 collection, also designed by Tom Ford.
Hailey's husband Justin kept his outfit casual, wearing an oversize black leather jacket, which was perfectly in keeping with his wife's all-black look. A blue hoodie, an oversize pair of faded jeans, and brown work boots completed the singer's date night outfit.
Meanwhile, the Rhode Beauty founder accessorized her LBD with a vintage Gucci top handle bag, and a pair of Saint Laurent slingback pumps in glazed black leather.
The Gucci by Tom Ford mini dress acquired by Hailey and her stylist was originally seen on the runway in Milan in September 28, 2002. The striking mini dress formed part of Gucci's Spring 2003 RTW collection, and it's easy to see why Hailey wanted to add the piece to her closet.
While Hailey's exact Gucci by Tom Ford mini dress is difficult to track down, similar styles are available from alternate designers.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.