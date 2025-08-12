Rihanna's Pregnancy-Proof Timberland Boots Are Back for Round Two
She rarely took them off in 2023.
Two weeks ago, Rihanna finally tapped into the flip-flops trend with snakeskin Amina Muaddi thongs. Fast forward to today: She's already ditched them for transitional fall shoes. Her footwear of choice? Timberland boots.
On August 11, Rihanna's maternity-wear streak returned to Beverly Hills, reportedly to stock up on baby essentials once again. For a late-night shopping trip, the pregnant star styled summer-to-fall staples, starting with Timberlands in the classic light brown shade. Their rubber lug soles just barely peeked out from underneath her oversize dark-wash jeans. From there, the Grammy-winner's baby bump was on full display alongside a cropped bubblegum pink hoodie. It was slightly unzipped to reveal her matching bra, presumably with Savage x Fenty tags.
Since she's rarely spotted without a rare designer handbag in tow, I was shocked to see Rihanna's arm noticeably Gucci-free. She left her new Gucci Padlock Shoulder style at home, popping on shield sunglasses and four-figure jewels instead.
Always on board for statement pearls, the Smurfs star wore a tiered choker with a Marie Lichtenberg pendant, plus a Renato Cipullo "R" chain. The $99,900 Audemars Piguet Rose Gold watch, alongside bold diamond bangles, finished the mom-to-be's shopping set.
Rihanna has stood firmly in her sneakers stance this year, only swapping her Puma Speedcats for the occasional pointed-toe pump. As far as I know, she hasn't worn Timberlands since October 2024. Before then, the beloved work boots became a staple during her second pregnancy in 2023. She leaned into their '90s-era nostalgia, pairing them with fur outerwear, cropped polo shirts, and the baggiest of baggy jeans, of course.
In March 2023, the "Lift Me Up Singer" went viral in a striped Loewe shirt and AGOLDE jeans. This time, Rihanna tucked her denim into her Timberlands, which appear to be the same pair, except with bright red laces.
Before boots season comes ballet flats and loafers weather, but according to Rihanna, Timberlands are an anomaly without an expiration date. They looked just as chic in March 2023 as they did in August 2025. I call it the Rihanna effect.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Boots Inspired by Rihanna
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.