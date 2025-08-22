Wait! Leave your flip-flops right where you found them. Rihanna says it's still open-toe shoe season, so fight the urge to break out your boots. On August 21, she offset the influx of early-fall trends with the ultimate end-of-summer set: a white T-shirt, flip-flops, and a rare Fendi Baguette.

Sure, celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson already have one foot in fall 2025 fashion, but not Rihanna. The Grammy winner is standing firm in her pro-summer stance, at least until the calendar suggests otherwise. While shopping in Beverly Hills, Rihanna wore an oversize white tee with a sarong-style skirt. Surprisingly, her entire baby bump was covered, which she's rarely done during her third pregnancy. Her orange skirt appeared to be a silk scarf-turned midi, complete with a high-low hem.

Rihanna went shopping in a pro-summer set. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Usually, Rihanna's Puma sneakers complement any outfit, from a vintage Issey Miyake gown to the tube top trend. Here, flip-flops were the only option, given her beachside separates.

Instead of her trusty Speedcats, Rihanna chose Fenty x Puma Cat Cleats: the spiked jelly sandals she launched in March. This time, she debuted the Alpine Snow version (translation: ivory with gold embroidery). She's only worn the cleated thongs once—in the Lime Green version around release time. Thanks to The Rihanna Effect, those sold out months ago.

Puma Fenty X Puma Cat Cleat Slides Women $90 at PUMA US

It wouldn't be an authentic Rihanna look without a rare designer handbag. The "Diamonds" singer stared at her shelves of Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Gucci and eventually emerged with a limited-edition Fendi Baguette in tow.

The top-handle and flap closure featured pink lizard skin, while the rectangular body sparkled with orange, turquoise, and green sequins. Rihanna has owned the four-figure purse since 2021, but according to secondhand sites, it's from 2010. The collector's item recently sold on 1st Dibs for $2,624.

Fendi Multicolored Sequins and Lizard Baguette Bag $2,624 at 1stDibs

Since Rihanna began sourcing Fendi bags in 2015, she's added over 10 Baguettes to her collection, including a literal loaf of bread. The lizard model slithered into Rihanna's wardrobe four years ago, but it's rarely been spotted since.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most recently, on July 27, 2021, she paired it with micro-mini denim Fenty shorts and a fiery Vetements long-sleeve. Similar to her latest look, Rihanna styled Givenchy flip-flops—albeit with a five-inch heel, not platform cleats.

Back in 2021, the Fendi Baguette made its debut—at least on Rihanna's arm. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Is it tempting to go all in on fall fashion? Of course, I love cozy knits and indigo jeans as much as the next Gilmore Girls fan. However, Rihanna's right: In five months, I'll be dreaming of summer in all its flip-flop-wearing, 80° glory. So, catch me in RiRi's ultra-seasonal set this weekend (and a cashmere sweater the next).

Shop Styles Inspired by Rihanna