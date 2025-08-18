At this point in her pregnancy, I wouldn't blame Rihanna if she only wore her best pajamas out in public from now on. In fact, I expect it. Within four months, the fashion muse has delivered enough maternity-wear moments to fill an entire baby book, meaning she's due for a break.

On August 17, the mom-to-be finally went cozy-chic in a pinstripe pajama set from her loungewear label, Savage x Fenty. She Rihanna-ified the Sleep Button-Down and matching pants for an errands run around Los Angeles, with help from a reliable styling hack: wrapping her hair in a satin scarf. The head-piece covered her forehead and ears, meeting in a tie at the base of her neck. It was mainly taupe and ivory to match her pajamas-turned-streetwear. Occasional pops of baby blue complemented her oversize heart-shaped Valentino earrings.

Rihanna proved she can cool girl-ify anything, even a pinstripe pajama set from Savage x Fenty. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If Rihanna wants to wear sleepwear from now until she's in labor, that's fine by me. She can even style house slippers for all I care—or the designer equivalent, ballet flats. Instead of her now-signature Puma Speedcat sneakers, she made the switch to Maison Margiela Tabis. The split-toe model, in all its freakishly delightful glory, featured a satin rose gold finish.

Rihanna's Tabis don't get nearly as much street time as her Pumas. She debuted the $1,191 flats in May 2025, alongside a bow-embellished JW Anderson maxi dress. Before then, she hadn't worn the split-toe shoes since her summer 2016 Tabi ankle boots.

In the intervening years, Tabis divided the fashion community in the style of its cleft toe. Celebrities like Zendaya, Dua Lipa, and Doechii embraced their hoof-like shape, while online creators bemoaned their unusual shape.

Somehow, her pajamas looked even more polished from the side. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Not everyone agrees Tabis are glamorous. But everyone can agree Rihanna's frosted-out accessories define "lavish." If you look closely enough, you'll spot her $99,900 rose gold watch, courtesy of Audemars Piguet. (Between its pink dial and thick, chainlink band, the rich-looking timepiece is hard to miss.)

Even Rihanna's shoulder got the four-figure treatment. She carried her new Gucci Medium Padlock GG Shoulder Bag, a monogrammed taupe-and-white tote available for $2,415.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The PJ trend has come a long way since last summer. Jennifer Lawrence and Kim Kardashian have also swapped lacy nightgowns and bra tops for matching pajama sets. That said, now's the time follow in Rihanna's footsteps, giving the sleepwear and controversial shoe trends some sun.

Shop Styles Inspired by Rihanna