With jerseys, track pants, and racing jackets taking over the fashion space, it feels like a natural next step that soccer cleats would begin to trend. First came the Wales Bonner x Adidas collab, and now, Puma is launching its own interpretation of the sports shoe, with none other than Rihanna's self-titled sneaker brand Fenty.

The new release is streamlined, but impactful, featuring only two shoe offerings: the Cat Cleat Jelly ($90)—a jelly sandal-inspired heeled thong with a cleat-like sole—and the Avanti LS ($120), which has a narrow, Speedcat-esque shape, an exaggerated tongue, and a spiked heel.

The new Fenty x Puma collection features two shoe styles and a bag, all washed with vibrant colors inspired by Barbados. (Image credit: Fenty x Puma)

Inspired by the tropical colors of Rihanna's home country, Barbados, designs come in shades of lemon yellow, slime green, electric orange, and rich fuchsia. Though footwear is the primary focus, the collection also features a singular handbag style: a micro bowling bag, dubbed the Pocket Bag ($75).

This latest Fenty x Puma drop—which arrives in stores and online on March 13—combines all the elements of the founder's famously eclectic aesthetic: sporty, yet sexy, with nods to her heritage.

The collection will be shoppable starting March 13, in Puma stores and online. (Image credit: Fenty x Puma)

Naturally, Robyn Rihanna Fenty herself was a living, breathing mood board at the March 12 launch party, wearing a playful, sports-inspired look. She chose a pair of yellow-green Avanti LS for the Barbados event and styled the rest of her look around them.

The mogul wore a sheer mesh dress with a two-layer, two-tone ruffled skirt, which she layered over a neon green bikini top. For a bit of additional coverage, she then finished the 'fit with a patchwork baseball jersey and a chrome statement necklace from Sabyasachi.

The brand's founder, Rihanna, wore the Avanti LS in slime green for the launch party, styled with a baseball jersey and bikini top. (Image credit: FENTY x PUMA)

Like her new shoe line, this look was classic Rihanna. The singer often brings out her most colorful 'fits to coordinate with her shoe designs. At her last Fenty x Puma release party in 2024, Rihanna reinvented soccer mom fashion with help from a striped Christopher John Rogers dress. She shoots, she styles, she scores.

