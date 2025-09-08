The 2025 MTV VMAs were every bit The Sabrina Show. Sabrina Carpenter went viral a handful of times last night: first for her Valentino-clad red carpet walk, then for singing in the rain à la Britney Spears.

The Sabrina Show stretched to the after-party circuit, too. Once the lights lifted inside New York's UBS Arena, celebrities boogied to Crane Club in Chelsea. A disco-dressed Carpenter awaited the arrivals of Tate McRae, Ice Spice, and more for Sabrina54, a Gen Z-ified take on the iconic '70s club, Studio54. The drag queens from Carpenter's "Tears" performance also RSVP-ed yes to the retro-looking bash. RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4 contestant, Willam, shared a sneak peek at Carpenter's soirée, plus her on-theme outfit.

The evening's host looked straight out of the infamous venue in circa-1975 Bob Mackie. Originally, Mackie had created the halter-neck bodysuit for Cher's The Cher Show performance with Tina Turner. It looked good as new on Carpenter, from fringed pink and blue panels to cascading mirror appliqués. Tens of circular mirrors covered the entire almost 50-year-old design.

Carpenter and stylist Jared Ellner have always fancied a vintage find, whether it be Chantal Thomass lingerie or Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel. For the 2024 VMAs red carpet, they sourced one of Madonna's vintage sequin Bob Mackie dresses in a special homage. But wearing Cher's exact Bob Mackie? That's a sartorial feat worthy of an honorary Moon Person. You may recognize Carpenter's disco-ready dress from a The Cher Show highlight: Cher and Turner's "Shame Shame Shame" duet, which premiered in April 1975.

Both icons wore custom Bob Mackie one-pieces, lined with grosgrain ribbons and mirrored discs. The asymmetrical car wash skirts electrified the already-dynamic performance, revealing their legs with each twirl.

Fast forward to 2018, and Cher and Turner's bodysuits-turned-dresses appeared at a Beverly Hills auction, which spotlighted custom designs from the '70s and beyond. After 11 bids, Cher's Bob Mackie sold for $6,400, in all its disco ball-ish glory. Turner's slightly shorter style retailed for $8,960, following just four bids.

Cher and Tina Turner's dresses appeared at a 2018 auction. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At just 26 years old, Carpenter is cementing herself as one of my generation's greats. Her red carpet fashion is always memorable—as evidenced by her stellar homage to Cher. If you add her singing, dancing, and songwriting skills to the mix, she's a coupé away from icon status.