Sabrina Carpenter Channels Marilyn Monroe at the 2024 VMAs In a Glitzy White Vintage Gown

She nailed this.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in a white sequin dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
last updated
in News

With her record-breaking hits “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter is easily one of 2024 VMAs’ most anticipated attendees.

Combined, her two songs are nominated for four awards, including: song of the year, best editing, best art direction, and best direction. Carpenter is also up for best pop, as well as artist of the year, competing against talent like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, SZA, and Eminem.

Though it’s her first time as a VMAs nominee, the pop star has been churning out red carpet hits at the annual MTV event for years. This year’s look, however, puts all the rest to shame (an extremely difficult feat, if I do say so myself).

Sabrina Carpenter stepped on the MTV VMAS 2024 red carpet on Sept. 11 wearing a glimmering white gown with romantic, vintage details. The corset dress—an archival design by Bob Mackie—featured a scalloped sweetheart neckline and embellishment throughout.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in a white sequin dress

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in a white sequin dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She played up the old-school glamour with a glossy ombré lip and wore her blonde hair in voluminous curls with a daring side-part. The pop star was the spitting image of Marilyn Monroe.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in a white sequin dress

The singer was the spitting image of late actress Marilyn Monroe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though the look felt incredibly Marilyn, it was actually a hand-me-down from another style icon: Fran Fine. This dress was pulled from the archives of The Nanny's costume closet, having made an appearance on Fran Drescher in the '90s show.

fran drescher wears a white sequin dress on the nanny

(Image credit: CBS)

This look falls right into Carpenter's aesthetic, as the star has worn white to almost every VMAs appearance she's made. At last year’s award show, Carpenter channeled the aesthetic of a Victoria’s Secret angel, in bedazzled lingerie and gauzy white tulle. Her custom Vera Wang design featured a crystal-encrusted bustier, topped with a draped skirt with a matching train.

Sabrina Carpenter at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in a gauzy white Vera Wang dress with a crystal bustier

Carpenter attended the 2023 VMAs in a white sequin gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The year before that, she went retro, tapping into the 1950s glamour she so often embodies. Matching 2022’s black carpet, Carpenter wore a black column dress that featured a rainbow of colorful blooms.

The Rabanne creation was covered entirely in sequins and also utilized several oversized cut-outs for added drama. Her hair, meanwhile, was topped with a black headband and curled into ‘50s-inspired waves.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 wearing a floral sequin gown

In 2022, the singer wore sequins and florals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carpenter’s first red carpet appearance dates all the way back to 2018, when the then-Disney star made her MTV VMAs debut. She chose a one-shoulder gown for the occasion—also in white—and styled the asymmetrical dress with patent leather nude pumps.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in a white one-shoulder dress

Her first VMAs dress was also white, with an asymmetrical design and thigh slit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If red carpet style is counted, Carpenter's a shoe-in for every category.

Topics
Sabrina Carpenter
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸