Sabrina Carpenter only has three Met Gala red carpets under her belt, but she's already been crowned a member of the Host Committee. The pop star—as well as Teyana Taylor, Doja Cat, and more—supported 2026 Met Gala co-hosts like Beyoncé for this year's event. But first, Carpenter flaunted her own Dior dress on the Met Gala red carpet.

Tonight's theme, "Costume Art," was practically made for Carpenter. "The idea was to put the body back into discussions about art and fashion," Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton told Vogue last November. It's no surprise Carpenter shined during her step-and-repeat: She adores showing some skin, which was basically required for VIPs to be on theme this year. Stylist Jared Ellner teamed up with Jonathan Anderson's Dior, the same creative director behind her viral Coachella outfits.

Carpenter picked up where Coachella's Sabrinawood theme left off in a slitted halter-neck dress sculpted entirely from authentic film. Anderson, "the genius that he is," didn't just choose any strands left on the cutting room floor, Carpenter told Vogue. Each frame hailed from Audrey Hepburn's 1954 film, Sabrina. That's right, you can follow the storyline of Sabrina from her fitted bodice, beyond the slitted asymmetrical skirt, and onto the carpet-grazing train. "We just finished all of my Coachella looks together and they hopped right into making this dream dress," she said.

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Sabrina Carpenter wore head-to-toe film on the Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every element of Carpenter's Dior dress was a work of art. The Sabrina movie poster decorated her skull cap's center pendant, which shined alongside rows of drop diamonds and matching earrings. In true 5' form, Carpenter's platform Christian Louboutin pumps added some movie-star-worthy height.

A moment for the Sabrina movie poster atop her skull cap. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carpenter's career-defining hit, "Espresso," debuted two years after she attended her first Met Gala. Yes, she was albums away from discovering her signature modern-day, Hollywood pin-up style, but wearing custom Rabanne to the Met made her one to watch. "We chose to go for a very 'couture' skirt with large volume...to contrast the attitude of a mini-brassiere, as if the dress had been cut in two," creative director Julien Dossena told Vogue.

The Grammy winner is still pro-sequins today—they covered almost every square inch of her first Dior Coachella costumes. But the high-rise skirt and its elongated train wouldn't be risqué enough for 26-year-old Carpenter.

Carpenter was unmissable on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Carpenter celebrated the success of "Espresso" on the Met Gala staircase. Her custom Oscar de la Renta ballgown nailed the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme. The black, drop-waist bodice and never-ending, bubble-hem train were fit for a princess. Her ombré skirt could've been crafted from clouds, or the backdrop of her "Espresso" cover. Both were pastel shades of sky blue—a color that soon became a Carpenter classic.

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Carpenter gave off major princess energy at the 2024 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to believe there was only a year in between Carpenter's most recent Met Gala looks: She did a complete 180 for the 2025 ball. Ellner embraced the "Juno" singer's sultry side in a pantless bodysuit from Louis Vuitton. The burgundy one-piece paid homage to the "Tailored for You" dress code, while respecting Carpenter's aversion to full-coverage fashion.

Its hip-high hemline also picked up where her Short n' Sweet tour costumes left off. She opened all 72 shows in an ultra-cheeky bodysuit, custom-made to her five-foot measurements by Victoria's Secret. If Louis Vuitton added a few rhinestones, Carpenter might've considered wearing it on stage. To finish, the longest coat tails in fashion history added even more drama to her paparazzi pics.

Carpenter was the 2025 Met Gala's greatest show-woman in tuxedo-inspired Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All three of Carpenter's previous Met Galas ended with stellar after-party picks, including a silver Rabanne skirt set in 2022, a floral Oscar de la Renta mini dress in 2024, and a borrowed-from-the-boys Louis Vuitton suit in 2025. So don't worry, you haven't seen the last of Carpenter at the 2026 Met Gala. Knowing her, she'll make quite an impression once more before calling it a night.