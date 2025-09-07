No one could've predicted Sabrina Carpenter would compete in another award cycle this soon after Short n' Sweet. (Not even me, an OG Carpenter.) But here she is, in her red carpet outfit at the 2025 MTV VMAs, representing Man's Best Friend.

Two weeks after her seventh studio album dropped, Carpenter hit the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet (her first since the Man's Best Friend era began). The Grammy winner is up for eight nominations, including Best Album for Short n' Sweet and Video of the Year for "Manchild." So, it's only right she teamed up with Jared Ellner again, the same stylist behind the record's controversial cover.

An hour before the first Moon Person was presented, Carpenter posed for photographers in a sheer long-sleeve naked dress. As I suspected, Valentino custom-made the look just for Carpenter. It was covered in sequined ruby lace from the turtleneck to the floor-grazing hem. A nude under-bust corset peeked through the illusion mesh. Sky-high platforms, also in red, added some height to the 5'2" pop star's look. A lavender boa draped around her wrists. Red and purple is an unexpected color combination for Carpenter, given her penchant for '60s-inspired pastels. Nonetheless, it's a move applauded by Marie Claire editors.

Sabrina strayed from her signature color palette—in the best way, of course. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carpenter is returning to the VMAs, both as a guest and a performer, after taking home her first Moon Person last year. ICYMI, everyone from Doechii to Taylor Swift rooted for her as she accepted the Song of the Year award for "Espresso."

She thanked her fans, family, and "cats and dogs at home watching" in a vintage Bob Mackie gown, originally worn by Madonna at the 1991 Oscars. Ellner and L.A. boutique, Tab Vintage, ensured it looked good as new, from the scalloped neckline to the tiny train. The entire strapless style was hand-beaded with pearls and crystals, hence its opalescent sheen. An over-$200,000 diamond necklace from De Beers featured the same gemstones.

Sabrina Carpenter in vintage Bob Mackie last year still lives rent-free in my mind. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Historically, the VMAs are a costume change-friendly zone—see Lady Gaga's 2013 "Applause" performance for proof. Of course Carpenter followed Gaga's lead, swapping Bob Mackie for Victoria's Secret to sing "Please Please Please," "Taste," and "Espresso."

Carpenter shined in a barely-there bodysuit among a sea of dancers-turned-astronauts. It mimicked the same color palette and curvature of her Bob Mackie gown, except with shorts in place of a skintight skirt. Always on board for a jaw-dropping moment, Carpenter made out with an alien with her kiss-covered tights on full display.

Later in the show, Sabrina stripped down to a bedazzled bodysuit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carpenter has been on the VMAs' radar since 2022, when she released her fifth studio album, Emails I Can't Send. Sure, she wasn't nominated, but she brought her fashion A-game in a floral gown from Moschino. Carpenter's black Jennifer Behr headband was equally '60s-inspired. The cutouts along her neckline and waist added that signature Sabrina Spice I know and love her for.

In 2022, Sabrina made her VMAs debut in nostalgic Moschino. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, Carpenter secured another invite to the VMAs. She was working on Short n' Sweet at the time, so her saucy mood impacted her red carpet attire.

Carpenter stole the show in custom Vera Wang, complete with a peek-a-boo bustier and tulle drapery hung like bed sheets. The completely sheer skirt trailed behind Carpenter as she walked.

Vera Wang perfectly captured Sabrina's persona. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this rate, Carpenter will be a loyal VMAs guest for decades to come. Who knows? Maybe she'll be promoting another chart-topping album this time next year. In June, Carpenter told Rolling Stone she was inspired by artists like Dolly Parton and Linda Rondstadt. "They would release a 10-song album every year. When did we stop doing that? Writers write, they make music, and they release music." What I'm hearing is Carpenter wants to follow their lead. A girl can dream.