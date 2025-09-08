The 2025 MTV VMAs are noticeably Taylor Swift-less, but her close friend, Ice Spice, is holding down the fashion fort.

Mere minutes before the red carpet circuit closed, the rapper arrived in an unexpected two-piece. Instead of competing for a Moon Person trophy, she's here to present one. Stylist Timothy Luke Garcia got his hands on Look 50 from Ralph Lauren's Spring 2003 collection for Ice Spice. The 22-year-old's skirt set looked good as new, from the Victorian era-inspired corset to the bustled maxi skirt.

Ice Spice has an eye for vintage pieces, especially from the early 2000s. Her navy patchwork skirt was Y2K personified. It blended indigo denim and plaid patches with ease, two rising trends for Fall 2025.

Ice Spice went straight to the Ralph Lauren archives for her second VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The cherry on top of Ice Spice's early-aughts cake was a Pamela Anderson-ish messy bun. Her signature curly afro had the night off, taken over by a peachy updo. Bangs and face-framing pieces gave her that effortless '90s flair Anderson is still known for.

Even her hair got the early-2000s memo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift has attended the annual award show ten times, taking home 30 Moon Person statues since 2009. Ice Spice, on the other hand, is still a freshman. However, having a veteran like Swift in her inner circle is an award-worthy feat in itself.

The "Deli" artist made her VMAs debut in 2023, wearing custom Dolce & Gabbana. Always on board for a Y2K moment, her previous stylist helped Ice Spice pay homage to Britney Spears at the 2003 VMAs. She wore white from top to bottom, starting with a corseted little white dress, featuring tiered lace for a skirt. Both her arms and legs were covered in lace—a skintight bolero wrapped around her shoulders to fingerless gloves. Stark white tights peeked through her ankle-strap sandals.

Ice Spice embraced her inner Britney in custom Dolce & Gabbana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ice Spice's blueprint was the wedding-gown-turned-mini Spears wore on-stage with Madonna and Christina Aguilera. The trio performed Madonna's "Like a Virgin" and "Hollywood" with Spears and Aguilera dressed as brides, famously sharing kisses with a tuxedo-clad Madonna.

Similar to Ice Spice's look, Spears's bodice was corseted with a sweetheart balconette neckline. The mini skirt included peek-a-boo lace beneath the thigh-length hem. Turns out, Spears actually drew inspiration from Madonna's 1984 VMAs look: a deconstructed wedding dress.

It wouldn't be a proper Madonna tribute without a fair share of pearls. The "Toxic" singer layered various strings of pearls atop cross-shaped pendants. Fast forward 20 years, Ice Spice followed her lead with chainlink diamonds instead of pearls.

Britney Spears stole the show in an anti-wedding gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back to Ice Spice. Perhaps her most viral moment at the 2023 VMAs happened inside New Jersey's Prudential Center. Ice Spice sat next to Swift, who'd walked the carpet mere minutes before in a black Reputation-coded Versace gown.

After winning the Best New Artist title, the 25-year-old swapped her Dolce & Gabbana for a sheer tulle gown. Interlaced silver grommets stretched from the plunging top to a sheer floor-length skirt.

Taylor and Ice Spice's interaction instantly went viral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This seating arrangement wasn't a kismet coincidence—Swift and Ice Spice collaborated on a "Karma" remix just five months prior. Now, the two are bona fide besties. They've met up at 2024's Coachella, the 2025 Super Bowl, and even on-stage at the Eras Tour.

What did they talk about, you ask? Ice Spice told Variety in Sept. 2023, "She’s so funny. We was sipping on a little something something. Just chatting, vibing.” In response, Swift revealed, "I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start."

Another Ice Spice and Swift sighting would've been a highlight of the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet. But alas, Swifties will have to wait. Who knows? Maybe there's another Kansas City Chiefs's suite with their names on it.