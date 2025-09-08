Sabrina Carpenter's fans are sufficiently spoiled. After releasing two albums back-to-back, she returned to the 2025 MTV VMAs—not just on the red carpet, but for a center-stage performance, too.

Stylist Jared Ellner had his work cut out for him. Sabrina Carpenter required not one, but two designer looks this evening. Since the Grammy winner arrived at New York's UBS Arena an hour before showtime, she had plenty of time to swap her custom Valentino naked dress for an on-theme costume.

Carpenter synced her performance grand entrance to the first strings chord in "Tears." The second Man's Best Friend record went viral for its '80s disco-inspired instrumentals, so Carpenter followed suit on the fashion front. She emerged out of a literal manhole wearing a long-sleeve off-the-shoulder top covered in rhinestone fringe. It mimicked the custom Victoria's Secret one-piece she wore in the "Tears" music video, which paid homage to a 2003 Naomi Campbell look.

Sabrina Carpenter brought her "Tears" music video to life. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The MTV VMAs is famously a quick-change-friendly zone (see Lady Gaga's "Applause" performance in 2013). Half-way through the disco track, Carpenter followed Gaga's lead, ditching her first fringed top for a more risqué version. An entire halter-neck bra was covered in rhinestones, stretching from balconette cups onto under-bust rhinestone drapery. She even swapped out her skirt for semi-sheer tights and underwear worn as pants.

To literalize some of her "Tears" lyrics, she channeled her inner Britney Spears under a rainstorm. The award-worthy moment reminded Marie Claire editors of Spears's "Baby One More Time" performance on her 2001 Within a Dream tour. For a quick recap: Carpenter's fellow blonde wore a strikingly similar bra and hot pants combo as rain poured down.

Half-way through the song, Sabrina stripped down to a bra and hot pants à la Britney Spears. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carpenter's fans knew her performance would leave quite an impression. They flooded VMAs's comment section with excitement for weeks. "Oh boy, I can‘t wait to see Sabrina!" one fan wrote, obviously referencing the spoken intro of "Manchild."

Last year, Carpenter set a high bar for herself, singing "Please Please Please," "Taste," and "Espresso" in one five-minute slot. "Please Please Please" began with Carpenter suspended in mid-air, wearing a custom crystal-covered bodysuit from Victoria's Secret. Even her Christian Louboutin Mary Janes sparkled with hundreds of Swarovski rhinestones.

Sabrina Carpenter looked every bit a showgirl in custom Victoria's Secret. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a quick makeout session with an alien, Carpenter ditched a high-neck bodice, revealing her plunging sweetheart neckline. Turns out, an eye-catching pendant necklace was hidden beneath the extra fabric. Its ruby gemstone matched the kiss marks atop her tights and hips.

To no surprise, she belted her heart out. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Carpenter was new to the VMAs stage, having only been nominated once for "Espresso." Since then, however, her award show performances have only gotten bolder. In February 2025, she took center stage at the Grammy Awards, before winning her first trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Carpenter sang "Please Please Please" and "Espresso" half-way through the broadcast, blending physical comedy and innuendos with ease. First, the spotlight found her in a sequin tuxedo dress custom-made for her by Dolce & Gabbana. It wasn't inherently saucy, but it was nostalgic—the other, more family-friendly side of Carpenter's trademark aesthetic. Similar to her VMAs performance look, she paired the costume with sparkly red-bottom Mary Janes.

I'm still thinking about Sabrina's suit dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before breaking into the catchy chorus, Carpenter stripped down to a baby blue corset, also with Dolce & Gabbana tags. The pastel shade is one of her signature shades, inspired by her love of '60s-era fashion and music.

Once again, she went with a strapless bodysuit, featuring monochrome gemstones in place of boning. Looking every bit a Showgirl, she layered a feather-embellished shawl overtop. Maybe Taylor Swift will borrow it come Oct. 3.

The superstar was all smiles following her costume change. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carpenter is collecting award-worthy performances looks like infinity stones. If I'm lucky, she'll secure an on-stage slot at the 2026 Grammys.