Sabrina Carpenter Toasts Her Christmas Special in Vintage Chanel Faux Furs and an Opulent Holiday Shoe Trend

She's dressed like the holiday host with the most.

Sabrina Carpenter attends her Nonsense Christmas Netflix premiere wearing a vintage Chanel fur coat and a holiday shoe trend
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sabrina Carpenter was never going to spend cozy girl winter in leggings and Ugg boots—not when she's known for avant-pinup lace jumpsuits and custom Victoria's Secret lingerie, and certainly not when she's the ringleader of a highly anticipated Netflix Christmas TV special, A Nonsense Christmas. Instead, the Grammy-nominee's winter wonderland style is about bundling up in opulence.

Rather than invite everyone over to her home for eggnog and carols, the singer hosted a screening of her Christmas special in Manhattan on Dec. 5. She and stylist Jared Ellner continued their streak of Old Hollywood-meets-modern-boudoir wardrobing with a vintage faux fur mini dress by Chanel. The Karl Lagerfeld-era design circa 1994 featured streaks of black and white throughout the skirt, with a cuddly cashmere tank top. That detail was only revealed once she made it from her car into the heated theater. Outside, she bundled up with a matching faux fur coat hailing from the same collection. Both pieces were sourced from Aralda Vintage, a boutique favored by celebrities including Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and more.

Sabrina Carpenter walks into a screening of her christmas special wearing a fur chanel jacket with matching fur sandals

Sabrina Carpenter attended a screening of her Christmas special, A Nonsense Christmas, wearing a vintage Chanel fur styled by Jared Ellner.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sourcing vintage Chanel is the sort of flex only one of Spotify's top artists of 2024 could pull off. But her holiday beauty beat—teased curls so precise they could be confused for a wig, glowy highlighter Taylor Swift would approve, and a bright red lip—are achievable for anyone with a curling iron and a Sephora within driving distance.

Her Martha May Whovier-coded shoes are also within styling reach. Carpenter's fur-trimmed mules by the UK label Kandee are a prime example of a winter shoe trend making its way from Khaite and Burberry to Emme Parsons in the Fall/Winter 2024 collections. Faux-fur heels and pumps are designers' current way of channeling the feel of fuzzy slippers on a night out. Even Sabrina Carpenter probably wouldn't wear shearling-lined slides to her premiere, but her mules feel just as cuddly where they wrap around her foot.

Sabrina Carpenter enters her christmas special screening wearing a vintage chanel fur coat with matching fur sandals

Carpenter paired her archival Chanel look with furry high heels and her signature pin-up curls.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Black Velvet White Mink Mules *as Seen on Sabrina Carpenter
Kandee Black Velvet White Mink Mules

Carpenter's big premiere came days after reports that she and actor Barry Keoghan have broken up. There's no evidence that the singer was thinking of her ex when she got ready for her merry night out, but her over-the-top furs might have invented the "revenge coat" nonetheless. And really, that's the best gift she could give us this holiday street style season.

