Sabrina Carpenter Toasts Her Christmas Special in Vintage Chanel Faux Furs and an Opulent Holiday Shoe Trend
She's dressed like the holiday host with the most.
Sabrina Carpenter was never going to spend cozy girl winter in leggings and Ugg boots—not when she's known for avant-pinup lace jumpsuits and custom Victoria's Secret lingerie, and certainly not when she's the ringleader of a highly anticipated Netflix Christmas TV special, A Nonsense Christmas. Instead, the Grammy-nominee's winter wonderland style is about bundling up in opulence.
Rather than invite everyone over to her home for eggnog and carols, the singer hosted a screening of her Christmas special in Manhattan on Dec. 5. She and stylist Jared Ellner continued their streak of Old Hollywood-meets-modern-boudoir wardrobing with a vintage faux fur mini dress by Chanel. The Karl Lagerfeld-era design circa 1994 featured streaks of black and white throughout the skirt, with a cuddly cashmere tank top. That detail was only revealed once she made it from her car into the heated theater. Outside, she bundled up with a matching faux fur coat hailing from the same collection. Both pieces were sourced from Aralda Vintage, a boutique favored by celebrities including Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and more.
Sourcing vintage Chanel is the sort of flex only one of Spotify's top artists of 2024 could pull off. But her holiday beauty beat—teased curls so precise they could be confused for a wig, glowy highlighter Taylor Swift would approve, and a bright red lip—are achievable for anyone with a curling iron and a Sephora within driving distance.
Her Martha May Whovier-coded shoes are also within styling reach. Carpenter's fur-trimmed mules by the UK label Kandee are a prime example of a winter shoe trend making its way from Khaite and Burberry to Emme Parsons in the Fall/Winter 2024 collections. Faux-fur heels and pumps are designers' current way of channeling the feel of fuzzy slippers on a night out. Even Sabrina Carpenter probably wouldn't wear shearling-lined slides to her premiere, but her mules feel just as cuddly where they wrap around her foot.
Carpenter's big premiere came days after reports that she and actor Barry Keoghan have broken up. There's no evidence that the singer was thinking of her ex when she got ready for her merry night out, but her over-the-top furs might have invented the "revenge coat" nonetheless. And really, that's the best gift she could give us this holiday street style season.
Shop Holiday Shoes Inspired by Sabrina Carpenter
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
