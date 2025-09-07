There wasn't a shortage of places to spot celebrities on Sunday, September 7. But the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted at New York's UBS Arena, had the US Open Men's Final and the Toronto Film Festival beat for the most memorable red carpet fashion.

It's a time-honored tradition for music's biggest names to push the envelope with their VMAs red carpet style. This isn't the arena for polite speeches and demure gowns, after all. Accepting a "Moon Person" trophy is a venue for daring cut-outs, jarring prints, and jaw-dropping risks. Last year, Taylor Swift shut down the carpet in Dior tartan and Chappell Roan channeled Joan of Arc in full chainmail, while Lisa poured herself into a Mugler corset gown and Halsey tapped the Versace archive. If there's a dress code, it's be your loudest, most adventurous self.

Hours before the 2025 MTV VMAs broadcast began, stars got a head-start to rank on Marie Claire's annual list of the most memorable looks. Doja Cat arrived ahead of her performance in Chopard jewels and '80s-inspired Balmain, and Katseye's six members coordinated in lingerie-like mini dresses. Highly anticipated guests like Sabrina Carpenter were also set to make a splash—and even without Taylor Swift in attendance, it was going to be a night to watch closely. Ahead, catch up on the most noteworthy MTV VMAs red carpet fashion, straight from New York.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter prepped for her 2025 MTV VMAs performance in a glittering red dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh off the release of Man's Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter was the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet's best arrival in a custom Valentino naked dress. (At least, in this fashion editor's opinion.) Her unexpected fall color combination, styled by Jared Ellner, made an otherwise standard VMAs lace dress feel anything but.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat was a harlequin pin-up for her 2025 VMAs appearance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

News that Doja Cat would perform at the 2025 MTV VMAs guaranteed a set list with head-turning outfits to match. But first, the star and her stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, collaborated on a harlequin Balmain mini dress for the red carpet, sourced from the label's Pre-Fall 2024 collection. Teeing up her '80s-inspired new musical era (Prince is an influence cited in the New York Times), she coordinated the dress's pink accents with megawatt fuchsia gemstones from Chopard's Haute Joaillerie Collection–plus, piece-y bangs and curls Dolly Parton would approve.

Ariana Grande and Law Roach

Law Roach and Ariana Grande were surprise dates at the 2025 MTV VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Surprise! Ariana Grande and Law Roach were the 2025 MTV VMAs best-dressed style couple. Roach dressed the Wicked: For Good star in custom polka dots by Fendi, paired with Swarovski crystals and a playful coordinating hair bow.

GloRilla

Rapper GloRilla brought a twist on schoolgirl plaid to the 2025 MTV VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yeah, Glo! GloRilla's arrival on the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet came with a plaid mini dress layered over a coordinating jacket and schoolgirl Mary Janes.

FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs brought a futuristic two-piece to the 2025 MTV VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Listen up: FKA Twigs made a surprise appearance at the 2025 MTV VMAs, and her dystopian burgundy two-piece wasn't even the best part. Zoom in, and see how her brands are sculpted to resemble a set of headphones. Now that's a take on red carpet method dressing I haven't seen yet.

Tate McRae

Tate McRae was angelic in white at the 2025 MTV VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Sports Car" singer Tate McRae prepped for her performance—and potential wins in four categories—with one of her signature twists on a two-piece look. This time, she and stylist Brett Alan Nelson tapped custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin for a white mesh sheath over a white bikini-like set.

Katseye

Katseye attends their first MTV VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

First, girl-group Katseye set the internet alight in their Gap ad campaign. Now, all six members are attending their first MTV VMAs in Dolce & Gabbana outfits that let Sophia, Manon, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae each have her moment—a blazer and exposed bra here, metallic fringe there—while sticking to a united color palette.

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman coordinated in silver and gold. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems The Hunting Wives inspired co-stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman, because both were dressed to kill in metallics at the 2025 VMAs red carpet.

Meg Stalter

Meg Stalter brought whimsy—and her Dunkin cup—to the 2025 VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her breakout series might be called Too Much, but the red carpet circuit can't get enough of Meg Stalter's whimsical personal style. While there's a lot going on with her white corset gown and jaunty little hat, let's all take a moment to appreciate her bedazzled Dunkin' cup.

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson channeled stars of the early 2000s at the 2025 MTV VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Something tells me a "Toxic"-era Britney Spears would love Zara Larsson's 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet look. The strategically-placed beaded hibiscus flowers and periwinkle overlay feel so typically 2003.

Gabby Windey

Gabby Windey attends the 2025 MTV VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Traitors breakout star and Nice Talk guest Gabby Windey honored the MTV VMAs canon of lacy, little-to-the-imagination dresses with her black lace number. Wide cut-outs in the front were upstaged only by a thong-revealing back.