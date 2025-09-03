Summer may be approaching its end, but music fans are getting ready to celebrate. The MTV Video Music Awards is almost here to honor the past year in music with jaw-dropping performances, iconic pop culture moments, and the return of red carpet glamour stateside after film festivals dominated the summer in fashion.

This year's ceremony is once again all about the pop divas, with several of the biggest women in music expected to grace the stage and pick up a Moon Person or two. With just days to go, we've rounded up all the details of when the 2025 VMAs are, how to watch the award show, and what A-listers are expected to attend. Read on for everything you need to know about the 2025 VMAs.

When are the 2025 MTV VMAs?

The 2025 VMAs will air live on CBS and MTV, and stream live on Paramount+, on Sunday, September 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. For the second year, the event will be held at the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island.

This will be the first year that the awards ceremony will air live on CBS and simulcast on MTV.

How to watch the 2025 MTV VMAs:

If you still have cable, you can tune into your local CBS or MTV channel or use your cable login to watch from your computer or phone via CBS or MTV's website or app.

The VMAs will also stream on the Paramount+ app. Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8/month for the Essential tier, and $13/month for the ad-free Premium tier, which includes SHOWTIME. Both tiers offer a seven-day free trial.

If you neither have cable nor a Paramount+ subscription, there are still ways to watch the 2025 VMAs. Live streaming TV services like Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and YouTube Live provide access to CBS (and offer free trials).

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to watch the 2025 MTV VMAs Pre-Show:

MTV (but not CBS) will also air the 2025 VMAs Pre-Show on September 7, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, an hour ahead of the main ceremony. The red carpet show will be hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney, and global girl group KATSEYE will perform their latest singles "Gnarly" and "Gabriela."

Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for "Fortnight" at the 2024 VMAs. (Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Who is hosting the 2025 MTV VMAs?

LL Cool J will emcee this year's VMAs, pulling double-duty as the host and a nominee for "Best Hip-Hop Video" alongside Eminem for "Murdergram Dieux." The "Headsprung" rapper and five-time Grammy host has a long history with the VMAs; he was the first rapper to receive the Video Vanguard Award in 1997, and he co-hosted the awards in 2022 alongside Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.

Who is performing at the 2025 MTV VMAs?

Several of 2025's biggest artists are set to hit the VMAs stage: Alex Warren, Conan Gray, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, J Balvin featuring DJ Snake, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, sombr, and Tate McRae. Busta Rhymes will also perform and receive the Rock the Bells Visionary Award recognizing his cultural impact, while Ricky Martin will take the stage and receive the Latin Icon Award honoring his four-decade career that "launched Latin music and culture into the mainstream," per MTV.

Bailey Zimmerman ft. the Kid LAROI, Lola Young, and Megan Moroney are also set to perform, as part of the VMAs' Extended Play Stage.

Lady Gaga accepts the Video of the Year award for "Bad Romance" at the 2010 VMAs. (Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Who is presenting at the 2025 VMAs?

MTV has announced that the presenters for this year's VMAs will range from pop royalty to Netflix stars both live-action and animated. The full list of presenters includes sisters Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross, Ciara, Drew Barrymore, Ice Spice, Latto, Livvy Dunne, The Hunting Wives stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman, Megan Stalter, Nikki Glaser, and Paris Hilton. Also, KPop Demon Hunters’ EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI—the real-life singers behind HUNTR/X—will make their television debut (and maybe, hopefully sing a few bars of "Golden").

Alessandra Ambrosio, Big Sean, Busta Rhymes, Carson Daly, Cyndi Lauper, Damiano David (Måneskin), DANNA, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Flavor Flav, French Montana, Halle Bailey, Lil Nas X, Miranda Lambert, Naomi Scott, Paris Hilton, Suki Waterhouse, Thalía, and Tinashe.

Who is nominated at the 2025 VMAs?

Of the nominees, Lady Gaga is the most-recognized artist this year with 12 nods, followed by her "Die With a Smile" collaborator Bruno Mars with 11 nods. Mother Monster could also break or tie several records, including becoming the first artist to win "Song of the Year" twice, or becoming the second-ever artist to win "Artist Of The Year" on multiple occasions, after Taylor Swift. If Gaga sweeps, she would also tie with Swift and Beyoncé as the most awarded artist in the history of the VMAs, with 30 wins total.

Other frontrunners include Kendrick Lamar, who is up for 10 Moon Person awards; Sabrina Carpenter and ROSÉ with nine and eight nominations, respectively; Ariana Grande and The Weeknd with seven nominations each; Billie Eilish and Tate McRae with six each; Charli XCX with five; and Bad Bunny, Doechii, and Miley Cyrus with four each. First-time nominees this year include Alex Warren, Gigi Perez, KATSEYE, Lainey Wilson, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, The Marías, and a posthumous nod for Mac Miller, as well as first solo nominations for Jimin of BTS and ROSÉ, JENNIE, and JISOO of BLACKPINK.

Mariah Carey performs at the 2025 BET Awards. (Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Who will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2025 MTV VMAs?

Mariah Carey will receive the 2025 Video Vanguard Award at this year's VMAs. Mother Lamb's highly-anticipated, career-spanning performance will be her first time gracing the VMAs stage in 20 years, since her rendition of The Emancipation of Mimi singles "We Belong Together" and "Shake It Off" (with guests Jadakiss and Jermaine Dupri) in 2005.

Despite her legacy of iconic music videos for songs like "Honey," "Always Be My Baby," and "Obsessed," the Video Vanguard Award will be Carey's first-ever VMA award over her 35-year career.

The Queen of Christmas will also become the eighth female recipient of the Video Vanguard Award in a row, following Rihanna, Pink, Jennifer Lopez, Missy Elliot, Nicki Minaj, Shakira, and Katy Perry.

How can you vote for the 2025 VMAs?

Voting for the gender-neutral award show remains open at vote.mtv.com until Friday, September 5 at 6 p.m. ET, with fans able to vote up to 10 times a day in each category. In addition to the main slate, fans can also cast their vote for two social categories—Best Group and Song of the Summer—via MTV's Instagram stories. Voting for the social categories will remain open through Sunday, September 7.