PSA: Selena Gomez's Go-To Ugg Slippers Are Under $85 at Amazon Prime Day

Don't get me wrong, my beloved Ugg boots aren't going anywhere this winter, but I can't resist the grab-and-go ease of their successor. Almost a year after the Californian label launched the Elea Slip-On Slippers (one of Ugg's most minimalist silhouettes with suede, shearling-lined uppers, slim soles, and backless heels), Amazon discounted them by 35 percent off the original $130 price tag.
However, time is ticking on Prime Big Deal Days: Today—and only today—the same slides Gomez wore as recently as May 2026 are available for $84.50. While I won't style the Uggs the summery Selena Gomez Way (with a backless tank top and Daisy dukes), I know I'll benefit from the sale in winter, spring, and beyond.
The sale doesn't just apply to Gomez's signature Sand (beige) and Chestnut (the brand's best-selling earthy brown) shades. Light Bronze, Stormy Blue, and Muted Mustard are marked down, too.
All to say, don't be surprised if Gomez debuts her second pair in the coming days. Might I suggest the 38-percent-off black Elea Slippers, Gomez? The Rare Beauty founder is a fan of the brand's black options, especially the Tasmans and wedged Malvella Boots, and her favorite luxury fall shoes are black, too. (See: her pointy Saint Laurent pumps, Tony Bianco flip-flops, and The Row ballet flats.)
If anyone has their sights on Amazon Prime Day, it's Gomez: a certified Uggs collector who is constantly widening her shoe rack for the label's comfort-first footwear. Sadly, her other go-to Uggs—including the Tasman Slippers, the Coquette Slippers, and the Ultra Mini Boots—haven't received the Prime Day treatment yet. They're still over $100, which is all the more reason to treat yourself to the Elea Slip-On Slippers. Sales this good—especially on VIP-approved pieces—aren't promised every Amazon Prime Day.
Shop Selena Gomez's Ugg Slippers for Amazon Prime Big Deal Day
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Ugg Elea Slip on Slipper
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Ugg Elea Slip on Slipper
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Ugg Elea Slip-On
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.