Tracee Ellis Ross Elevates the Post-Fashion Week Recovery Look in Asics Sneakers and a $4,590 Leopard Alaïa Tote

Now that New York Fashion Week has ended, fashion girls can resume their regularly-scheduled rotation of chunky sneakers and bottomless bags. On September 17, merely 12 hours after the September season's final runway show, Tracee Ellis Ross wasted no time returning to her casual wardrobe.

The Girlfriends alum was photographed outside her Manhattan hotel, channeling every editor's post-NYFW recovery look. Ross layered a black blazer over a matching button-down and styled the look with a pair of white, jogger-style sweatpants. The pair featured elasticized cuffs, which ensured her limited-edition sneakers got their proper close-up.

The actor swapped her usual high heels—street style bait for the paparazzi—for a pair of sold-out Asics sneakers. Ross styled the Gel-Kayano 14 model in red, blue, and yellow. The colorway debuted in Sept. 2023 to celebrate the silhouette's 30th anniversary and has been sold out ever since. Nowadays, they're only available on secondhand sites for upwards of $200.

Tracee Ellis Ross pulled off multi-color Asics sneakers with ease. (Image credit: Backgrid)

For the rest of her outfit, Ross did retain some NYFW-inspired flare, via several high-fashion accessories. She paired her sneakers with a pair of luxe shield-styles sunglasses and every fashion editor's dream bag: the $4,590 leopard print calf hair Le Cabas Bag from Alaïa. According to the Fall 2025 collections, Ross is right on trend. Valentino, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Gabriela Hearst, Loewe, and Saint Laurent all spotlighted handbags in luxe leopard.

Luckily for fans, Ross's Asics come in other shades—ones that don't require a bidding war. If you can't get your hands on her exact sneakers, give the dad-core trainers below a try.

