I did a double-take when Adele rejoined L.A.'s street style scene on March 23. Seeing her out and about was shocking enough, but Adele in spring denim? Now, that's about as rare as the Grammy-winning singer missing a note: I don't remember the last time it happened.

Adele ended her month-long hiatus from the public eye at a Beverly Hills dinner with her son, dressed in the most un-Adele bottoms. Of course she kept a low-profile, but bringing back a winter jeans trend for spring blew her cover.

On top, Adele kept it cool in a black T-shirt and a classic take on the collarless coat revival. Her no-fuss finds continued in the denim department: She chose tapered barrel jeans in a celebrity-beloved indigo wash. The mid-rise pair hugged her waist, before curving out through the thighs, and narrowing at the ankle-length hems. If they were traditional wide-leg jeans—and flared out at the end—Adele's Mary Janes from The Row would've been trickier to ID.

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Believe it or not, Adele was spotted in Beverly Hills wearing Spring 2026's barrel jeans trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This sub-genre of wide-leg jeans peaked three springs ago. But thanks to celebrities, barrels are no longer a trend but a fixture of the decade's fashion. This time last year, everyone from Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner proved they haven't gone anywhere. So, it's only right that barrels are returning for spring 2026, too.

In a slim world of cigarette and stovepipe styles, curved barrel-looking jeans persisted on Spring 2026 runways from Victoria Beckham, Viktor & Rolf, Collina Strada, Nili Lotan, and more. If that wasn't enough pro-barrel evidence, Blackpink's Lisa, Sophie Turner, and now, Adele have proven it's the denim underdog to watch this season.

A model wore barrel jeans for Nili Lotan Spring 2026. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Light-wash barrels rolled over to Viktor & Rolf's line, too. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Even Collina Strada got in on the barrel jeans revival. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If any silhouette could influence Adele to wear jeans more often, it's the barrel-leg trend. Plus, she already knows it can complement her neutral basics, no problem. Whether or not 2026 becomes the year Adele says "Hello" to consistent denim-clad looks, her spring outfit is worth shopping below.

Shop Spring Denim Outfits Inspired by Adele

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