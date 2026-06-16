Jeans are always the main character in my closet, but I never wear them longer than I have to. Six hours is usually my max, before I need to change into an easy sweatpants alternative. So, imagine my surprise when Taylor Swift styled the barrel-leg denim trend all night long.

The pop star entered her favorite recording studio, Electric Lady Studios, around 8 p.m. on June 15. Turns out, she didn't sneak out the back after fueling new music rumors. Swift—and her It girl-beloved denim—stayed put in a sound booth until 6 a.m. the next morning. She could've gotten away with wearing cozy pajamas at her recording studio sleepover. Electric Lady is like a second home to her anyway. Instead, when the "Opalite" singer headed home the following morning, her high-rise, barrel-leg jeans blessed Swifties with major denim and sandals style inspiration for summer.

Taylor Swift strutted into Electric Lady Studios wearing barrel-leg jeans (Image credit: Getty Images)

The denim brand behind Swift's overnight outing is still a mystery at press time. Did she stay loyal to her holy jeans trinity of Stella McCartney, Area, and AGOLDE? Judging by their sky blue wash, not-quite-skintight legs, and roomy hems, the answer could be yes.

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This relaxed take on a fashion girls' favorite denim shape also incorporated Swift's penchant for unexpected embellishments. She's sampled thigh slits, asymmetrical rips, and even bedazzled butterfly cut-outs. This time around, the optical illusion waistband mirrored the seams, stitching, and deep pockets traditionally seen on the back of jeans. Swift's chestnut brown belt confirmed they weren't on backwards, though.

Swift's denim trend was made for chestnut brown accessories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next, she doubled down on work-ready separates with an ivory-and-tan polo sweater from Gigi Hadid's knitwear label, Guest In Residence. Swift hasn't been publicly spotted with her close friend since Nov. 2025, but I'm sure Hadid sent her a "thank you" text bright and early this morning. The Shrunken Polo sold out long ago—maybe because Swift has been a fan of the cropped, cashmere short-sleeve since 2022. (She debuted the ivory version in one of her Midnight Mayhem episodes.)

Swift's leather, top-flap shoulder bag from Chloé matched the cinnamon-colored trim along her collar, cuffs, and hemline. Much like her Guest In Residence polo, the four-figure Penelope Bag is tricky to track down.

Even her platform Gucci sandals are considered rare nowadays. That's because she debuted their horsebit straps at the US Open back in 2024. Swifties snatched the Grammy winner's Gucci heels—and gingham Reformation dress—before the men's final match ended. On a brighter note, similar sandals as well as her $9,400 Cartier Love Bracelet are still available.

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This isn't the first time Swift has made me consider styling denim trends at the height of summer. Just weeks ago, she stormed Game 3 in the Cavaliers vs. Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals wearing Stella McCartney denim. The $790 Faded Wide-Leg Jeans weren't too different from her recording studio style. Even the wash was almost identical. The A-lister's black tank top, the Dior Cigale Bag, and strappy four-inch sandals gave her jeans the date night treatment.

Earlier this summer, Swift wore a similar denim trend to a Cleveland Cavaliers game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the New York Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals, Swift sampled the black jeans trend with a cut-out pair from Area. They were so similar to the style she wore to watch the Kansas City Chiefs win the 2024 Super Bowl, minus the bedazzled trim. (The two also share the same sold-out status.) No wonder the Knicks beat the Spurs at Game 4. Clearly, they're the good luck charm at any sports event.

Swift continued her basketball style streak in cut-out black jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift's summer 2026 closet is stocked with all the denim trends she could possibly need. Whether she's packing for her honeymoon, or preparing for another all-nighter in New York City, barrel-leg styles with just enough space will never steer her wrong.

As for me, only Taylor Swift could break my six-hour denim limit.

Shop the Barrel-Leg Denim Trend Inspired by Taylor Swift

TOPICS Taylor Swift