When Taylor Swift released "I Knew It, I Knew You" for Toy Story 5, her first country song since 2021's "I Bet You Think About Me," I was hopeful she would attend the 2026 Country Music Awards. Six months (and one "Single of the Year" nomination) later, Swift made her grand return to the Nashville red carpet in a neon yellow Oscar de la Renta dress. Better yet, she saved a second designer set for her performance of the Toy Story 5 track.
One hour before the award show started, Swift arrived at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in a strapless, borderline-blinding gown from Oscar de la Renta's Spring 2027 runway show, styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer. While it's been ten years since her last CMA Awards appearance (she presented Garth Brooks with the Entertainer of the Year trophy in 2016), she looked right at home in the Toy Story-inspired tint.
Days before she confirmed her country single was coming in June, she carried a Lady Dior bag in the same striking shade (seemingly inspired by the Pixar ball). Now, Swift took the color trend (supported by Issey Miyake, Moschino, Louis Vuitton, and more) to the next level, wearing a voluminous, high-low skirt with a celebrity-beloved bubble-hem.
As for her accessories, the country-turned-pop singer frosted herself in blue-and-yellow diamond drop earrings (another subtle tribute to the animated Pixar movie) and her engagement and wedding bands by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine, of course. Last but certainly not least, Swift traded her signature Christian Louboutin stilettos for strappy metallic gold sandals from Jimmy Choo.
And just like that, Swift has come home to the CMA Awards. She has more history with this award ceremony than even the Grammys. She made her debut in 2006. Less than a week after her first album release, the then-16-year-old newcomer wore a satin mermaid gown with matching opera gloves and rubbed elbows with the biggest names in country music.
One year later, Swift started teasing her fairytale Fearless era at the 2006 CMA Awards, wearing a custom Beauty and the Beast-style ballgown by Nashville designer Sandi Spika. Not only did the delicately draped satin complement her second album's forthcoming cover, but it shimmered on stage when she accepted her first CMA Award.
Less than a day after Swift released Fearless, she attended her third CMA Awards ceremony in a row. Despite being in the thick of her second album's romantic series, she wasn't dressed like a princess. Instead, Falconer (her stylist since 2006) switched it up with a custom Kaufmanfranco gown, covered in silver sequins and crystals from the plunging neckline to the carpet-touching train.
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At the 2009 CMA Awards, Swift was crowned the youngest winner of the Entertainer of the Year Award. In true Fearless fashion, she glistened in a strapless gold gown from Reem Acra, complete with a sweetheart-shaped, sequined bodice that gave way to a beige tulle skirt.
When Swift painted the 2010 CMA Awards red, her fourth album of the same namewas two years away from being released. She got a head start on styling its signature color in a custom, bright red Monique Lhuillier gown. It shared the same neckline as her previous CMA Awards pick, except the skirt swapped sequins for delicate drapery and a thigh-high slit.
Keeping her faithful fans guessing for another year, Swift didn't show off a single splash of red at the 2011 CMA Awards. Even her lipstick steered clear of the album's synonymous shade. Maybe she simply couldn't resist a muted gray gown from the New York brand J. Mendel Couture. Knowing Swift, she was drawn to the dress's sweeping tulle skirt and the way the neckline highlighted her Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings.
By the 2012 ceremony, Swift went full Red mode in a beige illusion gown from Jenny Packham's Spring 2012 runway show. Crystallized, crimson-colored flowers blossomed around the bodice and waistband, while the rest of the carpet-sweeping lace skirt remained bare.
Before shifting to pop stardom with 2014's 1989, Swift said "see you later" to her country-chic style in the most elevated way. Wearing a backless high-collar ballgown from Elie Saab's Fall 2013 Couture collection, the singer went out with a bang. Every element of the design made her the best-dressed guest at the 2013 CMA Awards, especially the bejeweled bodice, the open back, and the never-ending ruby red train.
Swift couldn't stay away for long, though. Three years later, the Grammy winner skipped the red carpet and went straight to the stage. Since she was one year away from releasing Reputation, this was her opportunity to start teasing a goth-glam shift in her style. To present Brooks with the Entertainer of the Year award, Swift surprised the audience in a semi-sheer, slip-style dress from Julien MacDonald's Spring 2017 collection. It was bold, black, and boasted some strategically placed cut-outs.
Here's hoping Swift's return to the CMA Awards isn't a single-year stint. My Swiftie senses tell me it isn't. "I love my country roots more and more as I go further in this path," she shared with guests at the Grammy Museum this summer. "I want to honor them more and more, the artist who shaped who I am, and that all happened in Nashville." She can do just that by coming back to the CMA Awards in 2027.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.