Taylor Swift Celebrates Selena Gomez's Birthday in a Little Black Dress Straight Out of Her BFF's Closet
Outfit homages are her love language.
Selena Gomez doesn't turn 33 until July 22, but in true celebrity form, the party started the weekend prior. On July 20, the birthday girl shared the Instagram dump to end all IG dumps: photos from her '70s-themed bash. She went all out at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, but it wouldn't have been a proper Gomez party without Taylor Swift on the guest list.
Rumor has it, Gomez's dress code instructed guests to channel '70s disco-era fashion. Swift's blueprint, however, was the guest of honor herself. Under the green-and-gold hue of Swift's viral photo filter, the longtime friends posed together in a pool of balloons. The Grammy winner swapped '70s-inspired attire for a long-sleeve little black dress, which looked straight out of Gomez's closet.
Swift's party 'fit had all the makings of a Gomez-approved mini, including a plunging V-neck, padded shoulders, and a flirty hem that stopped mid-thigh. Its bodice sported a few sequins, but no outfit shimmered as much as Gomez's disco-ready jumpsuit.
While celebrating "the most beautiful year" of her life, Gomez set the retro bar in a halter-neck jumpsuit, picked by her stylist, Erin Walsh. The Nadine Merabi number was covered in silver sequins from the knotted bodice to the bell-bottom pants. Then, the "Bluest Flame" singer hid its open back with a shaggy shearling coat. Her estimated $225,000 engagement ring shined alongside a Brilliant Earth diamond necklace.
Given her affinity for minimalism, I was both shocked and excited to see Gomez in such a flashy birthday outfit. Usually, Swift's LBD is more her speed. At a Rare Beauty event on July 8, she styled a luxe long-sleeve mini, which bared a striking resemblance to Swift's latest look.
Walsh dressed the Rare Beauty founder in a knit LBD from Self-Portrait, one of Gomez's signature labels on the street style scene. Like Swift, the Only Murders star accessorized with select sparklers—only Gabriel & Co. hoop earrings and her Abril Barret engagement ring.
Since Swift's Olympus camera made an appearance at Gomez's get-together, perhaps she'll share more BTS pics on her bestie's actual birthday come Tuesday. Keep an eye out for that filter (you can't miss it).
