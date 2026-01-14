Good Luck, 2026 Sneaker Trends—Dakota Johnson Isn’t Ready to Retire Her Nike V2Ks Just Yet

When Dakota Johnson puts her mind to something—say, wearing a Nike sneaker all the way to It-shoe status—there's no stopping her. See: her devotion to her Nike V2Ks in 2025. It looks like that's not changing in the new year, as she's already worn her favorite sneakers to four workout classes in 2026.

On January 13, Johnson was welcomed back to Tracy Anderson's L.A. studio, her go-to. She arrived in her signature athleisure set: black Lululemon leggings, a matching sports bra, and Nike V2Ks. (This time, a hot pink tank top brightened up her workout outfit.) She usually rotates between three different colors of the sneaker—white and silver, blue, and black. All of them fit Anderson's "comfortable running shoe" footwear requirement with ease, but Tuesday's class called for her Dark Grey Burgundy Crush V2Ks (translation: black with charcoal accents).

Since debuting her first pair in April 2025, Johnson's black $135 Nikes have earned the most street time of the three shades. Perhaps that's because they help the A-lister go incognito, while cerulean blue soles are impossible for paparazzi to miss. Either way, Johnson is loyal to the Nike V2K's chunky midsole and extra-cushioned heel. The actor's influence could declare them the ultimate Tracy Anderson shoe by February.

Dakota Johnson returned to Tracy Anderson's studio in her trusty Nike V2K sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Johnson is holding down the Nike V2K fort this year; fellow sneakerhead Jennifer Lawrence hasn't publicly styled her pair since Oct. 2025, when she wore it with an anti-athleisure Almada Label coat, Loewe trousers, and a suede Gimaguas tote. Similar to the Materialists actor, Lawrence's shoe rack boasts white and black pairs, though the latter features metallic silver swoops.

Surprisingly, Johnson's Nike V2Ks didn't make the cut on Marie Claire's best-selling sneakers of 2025 report; Taekwondos, Sambas, Tokyos, and more Adidas shoes filled the top spots. At this rate, however, Johnson (and her loyal fans) could secure top billing for the Nike V2Ks come Dec. 2026. Shop the curated edit below to do your part.

