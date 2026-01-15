Tracking down the exact make and model of Hailey Bieber's sneakers is no easy feat. Sometimes, though, she's feeling generous, and will give photographers a clear-cut shot of the shoe's silhouette as she's running around town. On January 14, she did just that, and then some.

The L.A. It girl was seen outside West Hollywood's Architecture Cafe, though her athleisure suggested she came straight from a workout class. Because she had rolled up her leggings, we got a good look at her Salomon x Maison Margiela trainers.

Bieber's been a Salomon fan since at least 2023, but Wednesday marked her first public outing in a best-seller from the label's Fall 2022 collaboration with MM6 Maison Margiela. The $410 slip-ons feature all the regular "gorpcore" Salomon indicators, plus distinct lacing, a multi-color tongue, and an easy slip-on heel.

On this stroll, she paired the sneakers with a cropped, two-tone tank top and brown yoga pants, featuring a fold-over waistband and flared hems. (The latter are from Form, and can be yours for just $87.) An oversized khaki bomber gave her signature leather jackets a much-deserved day off.

Hailey Bieber's Salomon x Maison Margiela sneakers made her impossible to miss. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Like most limited-edition designs, the Salomon x Maison Margiela Xt-4s have become more valuable with time: They may have been $410 when they first launched, but now they'll set you back a minimum of $740 . Because they're not widely produced anymore, you'll have to hunt for Bieber's exact shade and shape.

Last summer, Marie Claire wrote about the Salomon trail sneaker trend's "cult following," which Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski helped go mainstream. Everyone from Jennifer Lawrence and Jennie Kim to Kylie and Kendall Jenner made the switch from Adidas Sambas to statement Salomons. Bieber is well on her way to securing their It-sneaker status for another year.

