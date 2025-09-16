7 Color Combinations From Tibi's Spring 2026 Show I'm Already Testing This Fall

There are few fashion shows I look forward to each Fashion Week more than Tibi's. The New York-based label strikes the perfect balance between approachable and attainable. No collection exemplifies this more clearly than its most recent Spring/Summer 2026 lineup.

The newness won't be available to shop until February 2026, but that won't stop me from drawing styling inspiration from it in the meantime. Tibi's founder and creative director, Amy Smilovic, is a master at combining colors and textures that might not otherwise be paired. This way, she's created a singular way of dressing that's instantly recognizable—a true "if you know, you know" signature for fashion insiders.

Even if you're not a Tibi superfan, there is still plenty to take away from the Spring 2026 runway. In fact, many of the color combinations that caught my eye this week are perfect for wearing this fall and into the winter. Think of this as your fashion practice round that allows you to try (and master) these new combos now so you can hit the ground running before the pieces themselves hit Tibi's website. Right now, they're only available for pre-order.

Ahead, I've broken down a few of my favorite outfit color formulas to copy now and wear well into 2026. Keep scrolling for runway inspiration as well as a few finds from the brand that you can shop right now. That's the genius of Tibi: it builds on itself with each new season until you have a fashion insider-approved capsule wardrobe.

Moss Green and Black

Moss is a fresh-feeling neutral that you can wear with everything else you own. (Image credit: TIbi)

If you love olive, I recommend trying shades of moss green this season. The muted hue offers a touch of color without going overboard, especially when it's paired with black.

Chocolate and Cherry

Chocolate brown is an all-weather essential. (Image credit: Tibi)

I'm the type of person who loves wearing all-black in the fall, but Tibi's collection inspired me to give chocolate brown a try. But instead of teaming it with another neutral, Tibi's runway gave new life to brown pieces with pops of cherry red—another major trend across the shows this season.

Bubblegum and Olive

Olive green is given new life with a pop of pink. (Image credit: Tibi)

Speaking of olive green, have you considered styling it with bubblegum pink? Pink is a newer hue for Tibi, so I loved seeing it toughened up with green. This is definitely one of the boldest looks from the collection, but don't let that stop you from trying it.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mixed Blues

Blue-on-blue looks are the chicest way to experiment with the Canadian tuxedo look. (Image credit: Tibi)

So you don't want to try the Canadian tuxedo, but you love the vibe of a tonal look? This blue-on-blue combination is the perfect way to soft-launch the all-denim vibe without going all-in.

Navy and Black

Navy and black doesn't have to be controversial. (Image credit: Tibi)

I grew up believing that it was a cardinal fashion sin to wear navy blue and black together. Now that I'm an adult, I know it's a rule I'm willing to break. It feels fresh and elevated.

Black and Chrome

Silver jewelry is everywhere, and now so are silver shoes. (Image credit: Tibi)

Monochromatic girls, this one is for you: All-black outfits get a much-needed upgrade. Silver shoes add a touch of elegance to the classic color. This is less a combination and more of a styling technique, but I digress—give your all-black looks a silver touch now and thank me later.

Gray and True Blue

One of the most easily-approachable color pairings on the runway. (Image credit: Tibi)

I'm a big fan of wearing trendy denim with my oversize blazers, and it seems like Smilovic is on the same wavelength for spring. Picking a mid-wash denim gives enough contrast to the lighter gray.