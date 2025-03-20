Eva Longoria Unexpectedly Styles Her Sparkly Polo Dress With a Pastel Sequin Skirt
She really did make the whole place shimmer.
Eva Longoria was born to shine. Perhaps that's why sequins look so good on her? On Mar. 19, the Desperate Housewives alum—who recently celebrated her 50th birthday with bestie Jessica Alba in Miami—continued her fashion-fueled press tour for Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip in New York City. Highlights so far have included strapless black lace frocks and not one, but two cherry red bodycon maxi dresses. That said, my favorite look was quietly sandwiched in between those glamorous pulls.
In a nod to spring 2025 color trends, stylist Maeve Reilly put two girly pastel hues to work within Longoria's single sequin-on-sequins ensemble. Her long-sleeved blush nude mesh polo reimagined a classic workwear silhouette with rows of iridescent ribbing, an unadorned contrast collar, and a deep-V neckline. The dazzling design comes courtesy of NYC-based luxury label Monse, the same brand behind both of Taylor Swift's sequin-studded UFO-themed 2024 VMAs dresses. But there's an even bigger plot twist buried in the fine print of this outfit. As it turns out, her plunging top isn't a top at all. It's a midi dress that's been cleverly layered to create the illusion of separates.
Longoria layered her sheer, flesh-colored midi with Monse's coordinating lilac sequin pencil skirt. Normally, full designer looks can feel a bit forced. But here, the fresh color combination and inventive styling prevents her two-piece serve from feeling too matchy. Beneath her embellished lavender statement skirt, the actress let the edge of her beige dress peek out ever so slightly.
As a final flourish, Longoria matched her terracotta shirt to a pair of patent nude sandals and a matching pedicure. Her nails, meanwhile, showcased a metallic bronze French manicure with nostalgic square tips. The actor also suspended a small diamond-encrusted angel number pendant necklace from her neck for good luck.
But frankly, she didn't need the extra bling. Between her high-watt smile and sequin-covered clothing, she couldn't help but stand out.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
