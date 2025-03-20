Eva Longoria Unexpectedly Styles Her Sparkly Polo Dress With a Pastel Sequin Skirt

Eva Longoria was born to shine. Perhaps that's why sequins look so good on her? On Mar. 19, the Desperate Housewives alum—who recently celebrated her 50th birthday with bestie Jessica Alba in Miami—continued her fashion-fueled press tour for Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip in New York City. Highlights so far have included strapless black lace frocks and not one, but two cherry red bodycon maxi dresses. That said, my favorite look was quietly sandwiched in between those glamorous pulls.

In a nod to spring 2025 color trends, stylist Maeve Reilly put two girly pastel hues to work within Longoria's single sequin-on-sequins ensemble. Her long-sleeved blush nude mesh polo reimagined a classic workwear silhouette with rows of iridescent ribbing, an unadorned contrast collar, and a deep-V neckline. The dazzling design comes courtesy of NYC-based luxury label Monse, the same brand behind both of Taylor Swift's sequin-studded UFO-themed 2024 VMAs dresses. But there's an even bigger plot twist buried in the fine print of this outfit. As it turns out, her plunging top isn't a top at all. It's a midi dress that's been cleverly layered to create the illusion of separates.

Eva Longoria styles a nude sequin polo with a shimmering lilac pencil skirt from Monse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Longoria layered her sheer, flesh-colored midi with Monse's coordinating lilac sequin pencil skirt. Normally, full designer looks can feel a bit forced. But here, the fresh color combination and inventive styling prevents her two-piece serve from feeling too matchy. Beneath her embellished lavender statement skirt, the actress let the edge of her beige dress peek out ever so slightly.

Eva Longoria accessorizes her lilac sequin pencil skirt with towering nude sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monse Monse Sheer Sequin Pencil Skirt $640 at monse.com

As a final flourish, Longoria matched her terracotta shirt to a pair of patent nude sandals and a matching pedicure. Her nails, meanwhile, showcased a metallic bronze French manicure with nostalgic square tips. The actor also suspended a small diamond-encrusted angel number pendant necklace from her neck for good luck.

But frankly, she didn't need the extra bling. Between her high-watt smile and sequin-covered clothing, she couldn't help but stand out.