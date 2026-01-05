Jennifer Lawrence Proves Her Beloved $33,000 The Row Bag Can Elevate Even Ugg Boots
Not every new year needs a closet refresh.
My Ugg boots worked overtime this holiday season, so I promised the Classic Micros some PTO once the calendar flipped to 2026. But five days into the new year, I quickly pulled them out of retirement under Jennifer Lawrence's orders.
The It girl made her 2026 street style debut in New York City with contrastingly high-low accessories in tow. Wide-leg elastic The Row pants, a puffer jacket from Toteme, and a purple scarf began her winter-wear layers. The slipper trend became the obvious partner for her casual, yet four-figure outfit.
Since Lawrence's shoe rack boasts no shortage of slip-ons, she needed a minute to narrow down her pick. Eventually, the Hunger Games actor emerged from her closet in Ugg's Classic Micro Boots. (Charvet and Haflinger counterparts earned the day off, after dominating her late 2025 rotation.) You may recognize her $140 Chestnut color from Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, and Selena Gomez's collections.
Lawrence pledged allegiance to Ugg boots back in 2014, but the Classic Micros seem to be brand new. (Perhaps they made it on her Christmas list this year.) Her $33,000 Lady bag by The Row, on the other hand, was one of Lawrence's signature styles in 2025. After more than seven outings last year, she's clearly getting her money's worth.
J.Law rarely styles the Lady bag this casually. Last summer, loose-fitting pants and a T-shirt were her trademark pairing. Now, its burgundy exterior proves festive shades can thrive long past Christmas Day—the price tag almost requires an all-season street style pass.
But it's not available to just any The Row enthusiast. Rumor has it, Lawrence commissioned the custom creation of her rare Lady bag. Its texture, shade, and silhouette aren't sold publicly. Even so, Lawrence's approval made it a high-ticket item.
Lawrence almost always couples The Row's five-figure bag with slipper-looking flats, but few match Ugg boots' casual coziness. Last September, it popped in NYC alongside Charvet House Slippers. The Row's Canal or Eva Slippers also join her Lady Bag on occasion. Each pair mirrors classic ballet flats, all the while complementing the purse's lavish look.
Once again, Lawrence proved me right: Personal style can evolve, but an affinity for Ugg boots can always stand strong. If she's anything like me, she still owns those circa-2014 Minis.
Shop Ugg Boots Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.