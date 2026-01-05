My Ugg boots worked overtime this holiday season, so I promised the Classic Micros some PTO once the calendar flipped to 2026. But five days into the new year, I quickly pulled them out of retirement under Jennifer Lawrence's orders.

The It girl made her 2026 street style debut in New York City with contrastingly high-low accessories in tow. Wide-leg elastic The Row pants, a puffer jacket from Toteme, and a purple scarf began her winter-wear layers. The slipper trend became the obvious partner for her casual, yet four-figure outfit.

Since Lawrence's shoe rack boasts no shortage of slip-ons, she needed a minute to narrow down her pick. Eventually, the Hunger Games actor emerged from her closet in Ugg's Classic Micro Boots. (Charvet and Haflinger counterparts earned the day off, after dominating her late 2025 rotation.) You may recognize her $140 Chestnut color from Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, and Selena Gomez's collections.

Jennifer Lawrence took to NYC in sweatpants, a puffer jacket, and Ugg boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence pledged allegiance to Ugg boots back in 2014, but the Classic Micros seem to be brand new. (Perhaps they made it on her Christmas list this year.) Her $33,000 Lady bag by The Row, on the other hand, was one of Lawrence's signature styles in 2025. After more than seven outings last year, she's clearly getting her money's worth.

J.Law rarely styles the Lady bag this casually. Last summer, loose-fitting pants and a T-shirt were her trademark pairing. Now, its burgundy exterior proves festive shades can thrive long past Christmas Day—the price tag almost requires an all-season street style pass.

But it's not available to just any The Row enthusiast. Rumor has it, Lawrence commissioned the custom creation of her rare Lady bag. Its texture, shade, and silhouette aren't sold publicly. Even so, Lawrence's approval made it a high-ticket item.

The Row Nina Small Leather Bag $4,890 at Mytheresa

Lawrence almost always couples The Row's five-figure bag with slipper-looking flats, but few match Ugg boots' casual coziness. Last September, it popped in NYC alongside Charvet House Slippers. The Row's Canal or Eva Slippers also join her Lady Bag on occasion. Each pair mirrors classic ballet flats, all the while complementing the purse's lavish look.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once again, Lawrence proved me right: Personal style can evolve, but an affinity for Ugg boots can always stand strong. If she's anything like me, she still owns those circa-2014 Minis.