Zendaya's Airport Style Cleverly Pairs Two of Spring 2026's Biggest It-Girl Trends
The actress is stealing some elements of her 'The Drama' character's style.
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Following her dramatic press tour for new movie The Drama, Zendaya was spotted arriving at the airport in two It-girl trends. Having already worn a Schiaparelli gown, which took an incredible 8,000 hours and 65,000 feathers to create, Zendaya opted to travel in a stylish yet comfortable ensemble.
Just like her character in The Drama, Zendaya decided to wear head-to-toe The Row, arriving at the airport on April 3 in the fashion house's $4,150 single-breasted Pluma Coat in an off-white shade. Celebs like Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber have already signaled the return of the trench coat in Spring 2026.
Underneath her coat, Zendaya could be seen wearing a white linen skirt—The Row's sold-out Lili Skirt—which she paired with classic black leather loafers. The striking combination of white skirt and black loafers is exactly how It girls are styling the shoe in Spring 2026, according to Marie Claire's fashion features editor Emma Childs.Article continues below
This isn't the first time the Euphoria star has worn her $990 The Row Canal Loafers in recent weeks. Clearly, Zendaya is a big fan of the classic loafer style, which can be paired with everything from jeans to summery skirts.
Meanwhile, Zendaya carried JW Anderson's Messenger Loafer Bag in Khaki Leather.
With the third season of Euphoria set to premiere in just two weeks, Zendaya is unlikely to be out of the spotlight for long.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.