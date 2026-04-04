Zendaya's Airport Style Cleverly Pairs Two of Spring 2026's Biggest It-Girl Trends

Following her dramatic press tour for new movie The Drama, Zendaya was spotted arriving at the airport in two It-girl trends. Having already worn a Schiaparelli gown, which took an incredible 8,000 hours and 65,000 feathers to create, Zendaya opted to travel in a stylish yet comfortable ensemble.

Just like her character in The Drama, Zendaya decided to wear head-to-toe The Row, arriving at the airport on April 3 in the fashion house's $4,150 single-breasted Pluma Coat in an off-white shade. Celebs like Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber have already signaled the return of the trench coat in Spring 2026.

Underneath her coat, Zendaya could be seen wearing a white linen skirt—The Row's sold-out Lili Skirt—which she paired with classic black leather loafers. The striking combination of white skirt and black loafers is exactly how It girls are styling the shoe in Spring 2026, according to Marie Claire's fashion features editor Emma Childs.

Article continues below

Zendaya wears head-to-toe The Row at the airport. (Image credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

This isn't the first time the Euphoria star has worn her $990 The Row Canal Loafers in recent weeks. Clearly, Zendaya is a big fan of the classic loafer style, which can be paired with everything from jeans to summery skirts.

Meanwhile, Zendaya carried JW Anderson's Messenger Loafer Bag in Khaki Leather.

Zendaya rewears her The Row Canal Loafers. (Image credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

With the third season of Euphoria set to premiere in just two weeks, Zendaya is unlikely to be out of the spotlight for long.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Zendaya

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors